Linked Employer-Employee Data: June 2023 Quarter

Quarterly linked employer-employee data (LEED) provides statistics on filled jobs, job flows, worker flows, mean and median earnings for continuing jobs and new hires, and total earnings.

Key facts

Filled jobs

‘Filled jobs’ in Linked employer-employee data (LEED) is defined as the number of jobs on the 15th day of the middle month of the reference quarter. There is no distinction between full-time or part-time jobs.

This release contains actual data and compares data for the June 2023 quarter with the March 2023 quarter.

Changes in the filled jobs were:

all industries – up 2.6 percent (59,140 jobs)

primary industries – down 4.0 percent (4,270 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.9 percent (4,280 jobs)

service industries – up 3.4 percent (59,170 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release:

Linked employer-employee data: June 2023 quarter

