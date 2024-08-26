Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Linked Employer-Employee Data: June 2023 Quarter

Monday, 26 August 2024, 10:49 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

Quarterly linked employer-employee data (LEED) provides statistics on filled jobs, job flows, worker flows, mean and median earnings for continuing jobs and new hires, and total earnings.

Key facts

Filled jobs

‘Filled jobs’ in Linked employer-employee data (LEED) is defined as the number of jobs on the 15th day of the middle month of the reference quarter. There is no distinction between full-time or part-time jobs.

This release contains actual data and compares data for the June 2023 quarter with the March 2023 quarter.

Changes in the filled jobs were:

  • all industries – up 2.6 percent (59,140 jobs)
  • primary industries – down 4.0 percent (4,270 jobs)
  • goods-producing industries – up 0.9 percent (4,280 jobs)
  • service industries – up 3.4 percent (59,170 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release:

  • Linked employer-employee data: June 2023 quarter

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Stats NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 