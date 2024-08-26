Spark Completes First Data Session In Model 5G Standalone Network

Spark New Zealand, together with Ericsson and Red Hat, has successfully completed the deployment of the first network slice of Spark’s 5G Standalone network in a lab environment, with its first data session completed in July.

The milestone brings Spark closer to introducing the next wave of 5G to Aotearoa, bringing with it all the transformative capabilities an end-to-end 5G network can offer such as network slicing and multi-access edge computing.

Network slicing enables mobile network operators to create virtual ‘slices’ of the network, where each slice can be customised to meet specific needs, such as lower latency for gamers, faster and more resilient connections for businesses, or security-optimised connections for hospitals or financial institutions like banks. This way, users on the network can receive the specific type of network service they need, without impacting others who are also using the same network and therefore no longer limited to servicing everyone in the same way. It paves the way for Spark to define differentiated service offerings that can be used to deliver predictable service availability to any consumer and enterprise applications, creating a host of potential new services and products for its customers.

The data session, which leveraged the first slice of Spark’s 5G Standalone network, was used by its testing team to stream the latest season of Bridgerton in UHD on Netflix to find out if Colin and Penelope finally end up together. Spark aims to scale the solution to address a broader range of users, as well as use cases with diverse requirements.

Spark achieved download speeds of almost 1Gbps, far exceeding the speeds most customers experience on a fibre broadband plan, demonstrating the competitive nature of wireless technology compared to wireline.

Michael Molony, Spark Technology Evolution Lead, says: “Spark has a strategic ambition to make significant investments in the networks and infrastructure that underpin Aotearoa’s digital future. So, we are thrilled to be one step closer in bringing the next evolution of 5G services to our customers, with our partners, Ericsson and RedHat. Once launched, this high performing network will provide lower latency, greater bandwidth, and more resilient mobile, fixed wireless and IoT for our customers, enabling innovation that will transform the way New Zealanders connect and do business.”

The data session was underpinned by Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution, running on Red Hat OpenShift Platform Plus, integrated with Spark’s 5G mobile, fixed wireless and IoT networks.

Ericsson’s solution enables Spark to combine its existing 4G network and its new 5G core network into one cloud-native platform. This allows Spark to offer services to its customers using 5G Standalone, while also maintaining compatibility with its current 4G network and services.

Emilio Romeo, Head of Ericsson, New Zealand and Australia, says: “This data session is a major step towards Spark’s vision of providing world-class 5G services to New Zealand. By successfully deploying Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G Core solution to power Spark’s 5G network, we are delivering a smooth migration to 5G and 5G Standalone that enables Spark to build on its existing capabilities and investments as well as introducing new services for its customers.”

Ben Panic, Vice President of Global Telco Centre of Excellence at Red Hat, says: “At Red Hat, we’re thrilled to be part of this achievement with Ericsson and Spark. Our collaboration sets the ground for Spark to offer compelling services across its 5G network using enhanced 5G capabilities for both its consumers and enterprise. In longstanding collaboration with both Ericsson and Spark, Red Hat is pleased to showcase the power of Red Hat OpenShift in supporting greater flexibility, reliability and scalability for software-defined cloud-native networks and any underpinning systems for one of New Zealand’s largest wireless mobile networks."

