Government Must Work Quickly To Protect Freedom To Contract Following Uber Ruling

Monday, 26 August 2024, 5:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Responding to the Court of Appeal ruling that four Uber drivers are employees rather than contractors, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Forcing strict and inflexible employment conditions onto the gig economy would be a lose/lose for both drivers and riders alike.

“The Government must act quickly to reaffirm freedom to contract so that drivers maintain the ability to effectively be their own boss – choosing when and where to work, for how long, and which rides to accept and refuse.

“This flexibility means that more people are able to be ride-share drivers with the ability to pick and choose hours to fit around childcare responsibilities, study or other employment. For passengers, it means there is almost always a driver who chooses available at very short notice which provides a high degree of certainty and reliability.

“This court action is nothing more than a shakedown. If some Uber drivers don’t like the flexibility they have, they are more than welcome to work for a taxi company instead. The reality is most drivers are voting with their feet and choosing to drive for Uber instead.

“If the freedom to contract isn’t reaffirmed to ensure that people can rely on what is stated in contracts, then this latest case will in effect create yet another regulatory tax that drives up the cost of Uber for consumers while also gatekeeping the job from those who benefit most from the flexibility it provides.”

