New Tower Partnership Offers Teachers And Other Public Sector Professionals Access To Insurance Benefits

Jonathan Beale. Photo/Supplied.

Tower partners with union member benefits provider HealthCarePlus to offer general insurance to teachers and public sector workers.

Kiwi insurer Tower has today announced it is partnering with HealthCarePlus to provide members of education and public services unions with access to Tower products including house, contents and motor insurance.

HealthCarePlus is jointly owned by the five education unions and the Public Services Association, currently supporting more than 180,000 members across the teaching, tertiary and public service sectors.

Tower joins a group of providers currently offering union member benefits including access to discounted life insurance, health and wellbeing programmes and health care benefits.

Jonathan Beale, Managing Director of Partnerships at Tower says, “Tower is proud to partner with a like-minded Kiwi organisation to offer more New Zealanders easier access to insurance. HealthCarePlus is a not-for-profit that supports the member unions for some of Aotearoa’s most valuable professions, we feel incredibly honoured to support them.”

HealthCarePlus joins other reputable businesses that have partnered with Tower, including CSC Buying Group, Coastguard New Zealand, Ray White, Kiwi Adviser Network, TSB and Kiwibank.

Next month, HealthCarePlus members will be able to access Tower products via the HealthCarePlus website and member platform.

John Seed, Chief Executive of HealthCarePlus says, “At HealthCarePlus we aim to improve the Physical, Mental, and Financial Health and Wellbeing of our members and their whānau. Partnering with Tower not only helps us bolster our member offering but helps us take another step in protecting New Zealand by way of supporting crucial roles such as teaching and the delivery of public services.”

For more information, HealthCarePlus members can visit healthcareplus.org.nz.

About Tower

Born and bred in New Zealand, Tower has been supporting Kiwis when they need it most for more than 150 years. In that time, we’ve grown to operate across New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, providing our customers with cover for their houses, cars, contents, businesses and more.

While our heritage is important to us, we’ve also set our sights on the future. Tower’s focus on innovation and investment in large-scale digital transformation, has enabled the business to evolve rapidly, in-line with the latest in technology and customer expectations. The result is customer-focused, digital-first insurance solutions - combined with joining forces with like-minded partners, Tower has been able to create more, simpler products, to suit the modern lifestyles of its customers.

For more information, please visit: www.tower.co.nz/

