No Laundry Day: Skip The Washing. Save The Planet.

Ecostore, a leading environmental and sustainability brand in Aotearoa New Zealand, is challenging the country to once again embrace No Laundry Day this Friday 30 August, highlighting how making conscious choices when it comes to everyday tasks can positively impact the environment.

Laundry is a part of life for everyone, but ecostore is giving the country a pass to recognise the environmental impact of this everyday chore and to spark conversations about the many benefits of embracing more sustainable laundry habits.

This year, No Laundry Day invites New Zealanders to consider not just what goes into a load of washing, but what it leaves behind—thousands of microfibres, many of which are microplastics.

As global awareness of microplastics and their environmental impact grows, so too does the research into how these tiny particles have ended up everywhere—from the highest mountaintops to the deepest ocean trenches. Studies suggest that microfibres, often shed from synthetic fabrics, are among the most common microplastics in our environment. Every load of laundry can release hundreds of thousands of microfibres, which then enter our waterways[i].

Adding to this is the significant amount of water New Zealand’s daily laundry habits consume—an estimated 107 million litres[ii], enough to fill over 40 Olympic-size swimming pools[iii]. It's a reminder to rethink how often we reach for the laundry basket.

“We understand that thinking about the environment can feel overwhelming, but small changes can lead to big impacts, especially when we’re all in the same waka, moving toward the same goal. No Laundry Day is our way of encouraging households to take a break from laundry for a day, while also reflecting on how mindful laundry habits can make a positive difference for the planet,” says ecostore CEO Pablo Kraus.

"Whether the only day you skip doing a load of washing is No Laundry Day or you challenge yourself to one less load a week, you’ll be reducing your impact on the environment while also saving money—washing clothes less frequently conserves water, power, and the clothes themselves, meaning you don’t have to replace items as often,” says Kraus.

Laundry habits have a significant impact on the environment. By being more mindful about how we wash our clothes and choosing products that minimize environmental harm, we can get the washing done in a better way. Ecostore recommends adopting the following practices to make a little bit of good in your laundry:

Wait until you have a full load of clothing before starting a wash, rather than doing several small loads.

Wash clothes only when necessary, and consider the care requirements for different fabrics. For instance, Vogue suggests washing woollen knitwear only at the end of the season[iv].

Commit to doing one less load of washing per week—No Laundry Day is the perfect time to start!

Use lower temperatures for regular washes, saving warmer settings for heavily soiled garments. This reduces energy consumption.

Whenever possible, dry clothes on a washing line instead of using a dryer, as this helps reduce the release of microfibres.

Opt for concentrated high-performance laundry products like Ecostore's 3X Concentrated Laundry Liquid, which require less energy and resources to produce and transport, and are cost-effective per use. Check the recommended dosage on the packaging – often people use more than they need, which isn’t economical.

Choose eco-friendly products that are greywater safe. Ecostore’s concentrated laundry range is made with naturally derived ingredients that are gentle on your skin and free from harmful chemicals, making them safe for you and the planet.

For more information on No Laundry Day visit the website

Enjoy the day off doing laundry on ecostore’s No Laundry Day, Friday August 30.

Notes:

More information about ecostore’s laundry range visit: https://ecostore.com/nz/shop/household/laundry/

© Scoop Media

