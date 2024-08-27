Julie White Appointed As New CEO Of TAANZ

Julie White (Photo/Supplied)

The Travel Agents’ Association of New Zealand (TAANZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie White as its new Chief Executive Officer.

White brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the role, with a strong background in advocacy, government relations, and industry management.

TAANZ President, Brent Thomas said White’s extensive experience in the hotel and hospitality industry, along with her understanding of the complexities the travel industry faces, made her the ideal choice to lead TAANZ into its next chapter.

“The TAANZ Board was highly impressed by the calibre of candidates who applied for the position, reflecting the strength and confidence in the travel agency sector.

“Julie’s experience, combined with her proven track record leading prominent industry body, Hospitality New Zealand delivering tangible member value, positions her perfectly to reinvigorate TAANZ and ensure we continue to advocate effectively for our members.”

White played a pivotal role during Covid, helping to secure the Covid Support Payment. Her work included fostering critical relationships with both central and local government, advocating for the needs of the hospitality sector.

White’s efforts were instrumental in ensuring the hospitality industry had a seat around the table within the Tourism and Hospitality government portfolios.

White has also previously worked at Tandem Travel and IHG Hotel & Resorts, where she gained valuable insights into the travel sector from an agency, hotel and hospitality perspective.

White said she was honoured to step into the role of Chief Executive.

"I am excited to collaborate with the board and our TAANZ members. I look forward to connecting with our members and engaging with the broader travel industry to gain a deeper understanding of the opportunities and challenges we face.”

She adds- “I'll also be in discussions with members and the TAANZ team to explore innovative ways to highlight the outstanding work being done by individuals and businesses in this sector."

The TAANZ Board is excited to welcome Julie and advance the interests of New Zealand's travel agents and the broader travel industry.

Julie will step into her new role from 9 September 2024.

ABOUT TAANZ:

The Travel Agents’ Association of New Zealand (TAANZ) is a trade organization representing the interests of travel agents throughout New Zealand. TAANZ works to uphold the highest standards of professionalism within the travel industry and advocate on behalf of its members to ensure the ongoing success and growth of the sector.

