EV Maker UBCO Lands Major Fleet Electrification Deal With Australia Post

Sydney, August 26, 2024: UBCO is providing Australia Post with a new fleet of 175 lightweight, zero emission, all-electric motorbikes. The collaboration follows an extensive trial of UBCO’s vehicles in key Australian states, including rigorous testing across a range of urban and rural terrains and allowing UBCO to work closely with delivery workers to design a vehicle to meet their specific requirements for range, speed, safety, and accessibility.

UBCO has dubbed this next-generation EV model ‘DUTY’ and is now in discussion with other international agencies, including New Zealand Post, to implement similar electrification schemes for their own fleets.

Speaking at the Sydney launch, Australia Post CEO and Managing Director, Paul Graham highlighted the significance of the new fleet. “This is a pivotal moment for Australia Post and demonstrates our commitment to sustainability and forward-thinking technology. This new fleet allows us to electrify a broader spectrum of routes, reducing our reliance on fossil fuels and further advancing our sustainability goals. We are proud to integrate cutting-edge solutions that benefit our team members, our customers, and the environment.”

“We have steadily been trialling electric fleet solutions since our humble beginnings a decade ago on a New Zealand farm,” says UBCO Chief Executive, Oliver Hutaff. “Our latest model, the UBCO DUTY, is tailored for companies seeking efficient, low-emission delivery options. Partnering with Australia Post has been the perfect opportunity to showcase UBCO’s core strengths of robust utility and durability, focused on vehicles being used for work. We have developed a vehicle that meets the rigorous demands of high-use delivery, including a top speed of 95kph. These bikes will be used on average six hours a day, five days a week, carrying heavy loads, showcasing UBCO’s extreme capabilities and what places us apart in the market”.

“Urban last-mile delivery is predicted to grow by 78% by the end of the decade, adding to the already significant congestion burden in cities around the world. While this will certainly require innovation at a city planning level, the solution also lies in fleet innovation. Delivery fleets of nimble, lightweight, two-wheeled 100% electric vehicles can reduce the huge impact of transport emissions and congestion, while significantly reducing fuel and operational costs for companies. Working with Australia Post has really shown us what the future of large-scale, electrified delivery could look like, and we’re excited and immensely proud to be part of that.”

For more information about UBCO and how we work with global partners across different sectors to create measurable, low-impact transport solutions, please visit ubco.com or contact Mark Burt at mark.burt@ubcobikes.com / +64 22 062 8941.

