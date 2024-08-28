Humble Achiever Takes Top Aviation Industry Award

The 2024 Eye in the Sky Leader in Aviation Award at this year’s prestigious Aviation Industry Association Conference has gone to Dave Evans, Aviation Sector Manager with ServiceIQ.

The award recognises a leader in aviation who has most effectively through their leadership style developed, strengthened, enhanced or grown an Aviation Industry business.

“We’re thrilled to see Dave recognised for his decades of dedication to aviation, especially the 24 years he has been focused on workplace training in all parts of the sector, from customer service to security and the less visible roles such as aircraft engineering and air traffic control,” says Tony Laskey, ServiceIQ Executive Director. “Dave’s expertise and humble, self-effacing approach is well known and hugely respected in organisations in commercial, general, defence, and agricultural aviation as well as aerospace.”

The Award judges considered a wide range of information in making their choice, as well as references from key industry players.

Among these were three of Air New Zealand’s organisational development and training specialists (Manon Keating, Jeroen Hattink and Rob McGregor). They noted: “During the 15 years Dave has been advising and supporting us, Air New Zealand has completed around 300 traineeships. He deserves this award because his knowledge and passion has lifted the aviation industry. It is now more widely accepted, implemented and recognised. Dave will always go the extra mile to give advice and seek solutions.”

Michael Naus, WorldSkills Technical Delegate, was another. He said: “Dave has shown through his actions and dedication to employers, trainees and training providers throughout the aviation industry, that he is truly worthy of recognition for his continued leadership and drive in growing our industry.”

Among Dave’s contributions to the aviation industry has been his long involvement with the Aircraft Engineering Association of New Zealand (AEANZ), including time as Chair. Current Chair is Don McCracken: “The industry has benefitted from Dave’s commitment and diligence. The calm rational way he goes about the business of education is something to be respected and admired. The collective efforts of the many that began in the education of engineering practitioners, particularly from the central regions of New Zealand, cannot be overlooked. So much great effort and foundational structure is due to teams Dave has been part of and led.”

Des Ashton of Ashton Technologies had this to say: “Dave uses his vast experience to champion the cause of aviation engineering training with particular interest in supporting outcomes for trainees. He has passionately focused on the development and delivery of fit for purpose practical training systems that serve the needs of New Zealand aviation. Dave always enthusiastically responds when I ask him to provide industry advice to young (and not so young) people seeking information on aviation careers.”

ServiceIQ’s Tony Laskey notes that Dave Evans has been involved with aviation industry training since 2000, coming from a successful career in the RNZAF where he mastered a broad range of skills and knowledge, including aeronautical electroplating, team leadership, and as engineering instructor, assessor and training designer.

“I’m proud that Dave has won this award. It’s a credit to him that he insists that this achievement – like all his achievements – is a team effort. While that’s true, and something that all of us at ServiceIQ also believe, there are some individuals who deserve special recognition for their efforts and dedication. Dave is one of those people.”

Tony Laskey also acknowledged the other finalists in the category, all well-deserving of their nomination and outstanding contribution to the success of New Zealand’s thriving aviation sector.

