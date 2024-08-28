AoFrio® Launches Market-leading Solution For The Reduction Of Commercial Refrigeration Energy Use And Carbon Emissions

AoFrio INSIDE (Photo/Supplied)

AoFrio, a global refrigeration technology company headquartered in New Zealand, has launched AoFrio® INSIDE™, a first-to-market complete refrigeration solution designed to accelerate the industry’s journey towards Net-Zero. AoFrio INSIDE offers customers the ability to sharply reduce their fleet's energy consumption and includes data-driven tools to remotely analyse and optimise fleets for additional efficiency gains.

The refrigeration sector is responsible for 10% of global total carbon emissions, with cooling technologies alone consuming 17% of total electricity usage worldwide. This, combined with the release of harmful greenhouse gases, has made the refrigeration sector a significant contributor to climate change.

To combat these challenges, AoFrio INSIDE offers exceptional benefits, including:

Contributes up to 64% energy savings : Externally validated against standard refrigeration systems, the AoFrio INSIDE high-efficiency hardware and software package is proven to contribute to overall energy reductions of up to 64%*.

: Externally validated against standard refrigeration systems, the AoFrio INSIDE high-efficiency hardware and software package is proven to contribute to overall energy reductions of up to 64%*. Connected ecosystem: The only solution on the market that gives customers a dashboard view of their assets’ real-time energy usage, enabling fast and accurate fleet-wide reporting.

The only solution on the market that gives customers a dashboard view of their assets’ real-time energy usage, enabling fast and accurate fleet-wide reporting. Identify and act: Data-driven insights allow customers to identify coolers consuming energy outside their usual operating range, remotely determine the cause, and resolve the issue.

Data-driven insights allow customers to identify coolers consuming energy outside their usual operating range, remotely determine the cause, and resolve the issue. Accelerate Net Zero goals: Reporting on actual energy usage and associated carbon emission reductions allows customers to track their pathway to Net Zero.

Reporting on actual energy usage and associated carbon emission reductions allows customers to track their pathway to Net Zero. Future-proofed system: AoFrio INSIDE leverages AI-powered actionable insights for long-term benefits.

Greg Balla, CEO of AoFrio, says, “AoFrio INSIDE is a game-changer. It contributes to potential energy savings of up to 64%, significantly reduces carbon emissions, and provides real-time reporting and actionable insights on further improvements.”

“This solution empowers our customers to reduce their environmental impact and enhance their profitability. Refrigeration is much more than keeping food and drinks at the optimal serving temperature, it's about driving a more sustainable industry for generations to come. This inspired us to combine the best hardware, software and cloud-based services to create an industry-leading innovation,” says Balla.

AoFrio INSIDE received global recognition last year through its winning in the ‘Incremental Change in Energy efficiency’ category at The Cool Challenge, an initiative led by the Beverage Industry Environmental Roundtable (BIER). It has also been announced as a finalist in two categories in the upcoming global RAC Cooling Awards 2024: ‘Refrigeration Innovation of the Year’ and ‘Refrigeration Product of the Year—System or Standalone’.

“AoFrio INSIDE can reduce and accurately measure a cooler’s energy use, leverage machine learning to understand how to improve performance and use remote management tools to implement data-driven insights on a large scale,” adds Balla.

As a hardware-enabled SaaS company, AoFrio’s mission is to lead the charge towards a more sustainable and efficient food and beverage industry. With over 2.7 million coolers connected to the AoFrio cloud and over eight years of actionable data acquired, AoFrio is the global leader in the market, creating and manufacturing cutting-edge and sustainable solutions for commercial refrigeration.

AoFrio provides solutions to its customers to keep food and drinks fresh and safe at the point of sale. Global beverage brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Heineken already use its technology to manage their fleets of commercial bottle coolers.

*Based on Independent testing from Re/Gent. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions and other factors.

© Scoop Media

