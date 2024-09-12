Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Auckland Powerball Player Wins $4.3 Million

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 12:39 am
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

11 September 

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be in for a treat after winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the sixteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just days after a lucky Auckland winner scored themselves a massive $17.07 million.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Marlborough.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after winning $550,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Kumeū in Kumeū and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

 DatePrizeStoreLocation
127 January$17.25 millionMyLottoCanterbury
210 February$8.3 millionMyLottoHawke’s Bay
32 March$12.3 millionMyLottoOtago
413 April$30.16 millionMyLottoWellington
58 June$7.18 millionPak n Save Wairau RoadAuckland
68 June$7.18 millionWoolworths MetroAuckland
78 June$7.18 millionRoyal Oak Mall LottoAuckland
88 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
98 June$7.18 millionMyLottoAuckland
108 June$7.18 millionShop Rite DairyHamilton
118 June$7.18 millionNew World HastingsHastings
1212 June$4.5 millionMyLottoWaikato
1319 June$5.5 millionImpulse Snacks & LottoWaitara
1410 August$44.67 millionMyLottoAuckland
157 September$17.07 millionMyLottoAuckland
1611 September$4.3 millionMyLottoAuckland

