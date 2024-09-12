Auckland Powerball Player Wins $4.3 Million

11 September

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be in for a treat after winning $4.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

The prize is made up of $4 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the sixteenth Powerball multi-millionaire of 2024, and the win comes just days after a lucky Auckland winner scored themselves a massive $17.07 million.

Two other lucky Lotto players will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning tickets were sold on MyLotto to players from Tauranga and Marlborough.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players will also be celebrating after winning $550,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were sold at New World Kumeū in Kumeū and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2024:

Date Prize Store Location 1 27 January $17.25 million MyLotto Canterbury 2 10 February $8.3 million MyLotto Hawke’s Bay 3 2 March $12.3 million MyLotto Otago 4 13 April $30.16 million MyLotto Wellington 5 8 June $7.18 million Pak n Save Wairau Road Auckland 6 8 June $7.18 million Woolworths Metro Auckland 7 8 June $7.18 million Royal Oak Mall Lotto Auckland 8 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 9 8 June $7.18 million MyLotto Auckland 10 8 June $7.18 million Shop Rite Dairy Hamilton 11 8 June $7.18 million New World Hastings Hastings 12 12 June $4.5 million MyLotto Waikato 13 19 June $5.5 million Impulse Snacks & Lotto Waitara 14 10 August $44.67 million MyLotto Auckland 15 7 September $17.07 million MyLotto Auckland 16 11 September $4.3 million MyLotto Auckland

