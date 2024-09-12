Low Hydro Lake Levels Drive Increase In Non-renewable Electricity Generation

New data from the Ministry of Business Innovation & Employment shows that between April and June this year, extra coal and gas were needed to generate enough power for New Zealand homes and businesses.

Low hydro lake levels meant electricity generated from renewable sources dropped to 81.3% of total generation, an 8.6% drop compared to same time last year.

For the first time since June 2021, and despite a 50% increase in wind capacity, coal generated more electricity than wind.

“Coal-based electricity generation increased to 883 GWh for the quarter, compared to 144 GWh of generation in the same quarter last year,” says MBIE Domains Manager Amapola Generosa.

“Electricity generation from natural gas increased 43.9% on the same quarter last year, contributing 10.7% of overall electricity generation for the quarter, but due to limitations in natural gas supply, it wasn't able to fully cover the drop in hydro generation for the quarter.

“Contributing 7.9% of total generation for the quarter, coal-fired generation was required to support gas-fired generation in making up for the reduction in generation from hydro.

“On the supply side, net production of gas was down 19%. Decreasing gas supply resulted in a drop in gas use, with large users responding by continuing to operate at lower levels.

“Electricity generation from geothermal was the highest on record for a quarterly basis with 2,143 GWh generated, contributing 19.1% of total generation for the quarter.

“This record was achieved by the new Tauhara geothermal station near Taupō coming online and supply being at normal levels compared to the same time last year when geothermal generation was lower than usual due to outages at a number of plants.

“Increased electricity generation from non-renewable sources saw emissions from electricity generation reach the highest level on a quarterly basis since June 2021 with 1,431 kt CO2-e, representing a 169% increase from the previous June quarter,” says MBIE Domains Manager Amapola Generosa.

Alongside Energy Quarterly, MBIE is also releasing its regular Oil and Gas statistics, current to July 2024.

The data releases can be found on the MBIE website here:

Energy Quarterly: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/building-and-energy/energy-and-natural-resources/energy-statistics-and-modelling/energy-publications-and-technical-papers/new-zealand-energy-quarterly

Oil and Gas statistics: https://www.mbie.govt.nz/building-and-energy/energy-and-natural-resources/energy-statistics-and-modelling/energy-statistics/oil-statistics

Power generation by source from April – June 2024 (Q2):

Fuel Electricity Generated (GWh) Share (%) Change on last year. (GWh) Change on last year. (%) Hydro 5866 52.4% -1396 -19.2% Geothermal 2143 19.1% +335 +18.5% Gas 1198 10.7% +365 +43.9% Wind 817 7.3% +158 +24.2% Coal 883 7.9% +739 +513.2% Wood 101 0.9% -3 -2.7% Biogas 70 0.6% 0 0% Solar 110 1% +43 +65.8% Waste heat 8 0.1% 0 0% Oil (All) 3 0% +1 +57.1%

