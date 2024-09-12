Food Prices Increase 0.4 Percent Annually

Food prices in New Zealand increased 0.4 percent in the 12 months to August 2024, following a 0.6 percent increase in the 12 months to July 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Higher prices for restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food and grocery food drove the annual increase in food prices, up 3.6 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

The price increase in restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food was due to higher prices for lunch/brunch, hamburgers, and takeaway coffees.

The price increase in grocery food was due to higher prices for olive oil, chocolate blocks, and butter.

Food prices increase 0.4 percent annually : https://www.stats.govt.nz/news/food-prices-increase-0-4-percent-annually/

Selected price indexes: August 2024 : https://www.stats.govt.nz/information-releases/selected-price-indexes-august-2024/

© Scoop Media

