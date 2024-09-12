Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bill Provides Gift Card Certainty

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Retail NZ

The Fair Trading (Gift Card Expiry) Amendment bill provides retailers with 18 months to put in place new systems to comply with new legislation providing a minimum three-year expiry date on all gift cards. It is expected that the new three-year term will be in place by March 2026. The changes provide clarity for retailers on their obligations when issuing a gift card.

“The 18-month transition will enable businesses to put in place processes and systems to ensure accurate recording of gift cards can be put in place. Additionally, the financial treatment of gift cards is critical to ensure that obligations and appropriate tax treatment is consistent over the term of the unredeemed cards” says Carolyn Young, Chief Executive at Retail NZ.

The bill excludes any cards or credit issued through loyalty programs and credit in exchange for returned purchases.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Retail NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 