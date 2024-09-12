Urban Designers Of Aotearoa New Zealand Gain Their Own Institute

This month’s official launch of the Urban Designers Institute Aotearoa (UDIA) has delivered urban designers in Aotearoa New Zealand a much sought-after Institute for the profession, with planning commenced for a clear and robust registration process.

On Thursday 5 September gatherings were live-streamed across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington and Ōtautahi Christchurch, with an informed perspective on the big step being taken by the profession given by two guest speakers: David Kirkpatrick, Chief Environment Court Judge and Greg Hill, Independent Hearing Commissioner.

The occasion also saw the launch of the UDIA website, udia.org.nz, where it is stated that as well as the general purpose of building integrity and confidence in the urban design profession, the establishment of the UDIA is in part a response to ensuring urban design practitioners who present evidence on matters such as the RMA and other related legislation receive optimal regard for their expertise and knowledge.

Speaking in his Chief Judge capacity, David Kirkpatrick directed his comments to the relationship between evidence and expertise, stating: “What does help is a statement of the relevant principles in your field of expertise and an analysis of how those principles may be applied to the facts of a case as a framework to guide a decision-maker in resolving the relevant issue in the case”.

Chief Judge Kirkpatrick then presented a set of personal thoughts on what it takes to put principles into practice, framed as suggestions for the UDIA to consider as it advances the discipline of urban design. [See attached Excerpt].

He concluded that actioning such principles isn’t easy but added “if it were, the field wouldn’t justify being called a discpline”.

Greg Hill commended details in the UDIA Constitution such as its emphasis on a Code of Ethics, Code of Practice, specific requisite levels of education and experience and ongoing professional development.

“This is your profession setting out the standards expected of the profession and its individual members,” said Greg Hill. “If done right, this should assist decision makers in their role. (Furthermore) your Insitute will be successful, in my view, if you set the entry bar high and hold members to account”. He reminded all urban designers that they hold a “very privileged position” in their role as shapers of the urban form of cities and towns. “You have influence, you can change people’s lives for the better and worse (and) so with that privileged position comes obligation. Think about this every time you are drafting evidence”.

Inaugural UDIA chair Lisa Mein said the sage words from Chief Judge Kirkpatrick and Greg Hill provided an extremely helpful opening context for the UDIA.

Lisa Mein: “Our challenge now is to build a strong membership and to pursue greater consistency and transparency in urban design practice”.

As a practitioner-based organisation the UDIA is explicitly seeking to undertake activity that provides transparency and certainty for urban designers, clients and decision-makers and that complements other existing built environment professional and interest group bodies including Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA), Te Kōkoringa Taumata New Zealand Planning Institute (NZPI) and New Zealand Institute of Landscape Architects Tuia Pito Ora (NZILA).

© Scoop Media

