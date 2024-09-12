Woolworths Unpacks More Sustainable Deliveries With Zenobē’s Innovative Offsite Charging Hub

A vacant site in New South Wales will soon power ahead the sustainability ambitions of Australia’s largest supermarket, Woolworths.

Zenobē will establish the nation’s first offsite truck charging hub at a site in South Sydney, allowing Woolworths to accelerate the expansion of its fleet of electric home delivery trucks as it progresses towards its commitment to operate a 100% electric home delivery fleet by 2030.

To support this initiative, Zenobē, a global electric fleet and energy storage specialist, has secured an $8.5 million (AU) grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA), as part of the Driving the Nation Fund.

As well as supporting the first offsite truck charging hub, the funding will be integrated as part of the nation’s first electric vehicle as a service (EVaaS) model. Electrifying a fleet can present significant operational and financial uncertainties: around securing sufficient power, installing and maintaining charging infrastructure, replacing batteries, and keeping services reliable and both cost and energy efficient. Through the EVaaS model, Zenobē can use its electrification expertise to manage these challenges on behalf of Woolworths.

The project will showcase what is possible for Australia’s last mile delivery sector, fast tracking electrification of the nation’s heavy-duty vehicles. The EV project includes a brand-new $19 million charging hub and the leasing of 60 BEV trucks to supermarket Woolworths to form part of its home delivery fleet. The site will also have the capacity to accommodate additional BEV trucks to create a multi-user facility. The site will be powered by a renewable energy tariff and built with energy optimisation at its core. It includes 22 dual port DC chargers integrated with Zenobē’s smart charging software and a second life battery, made from repurposed EV batteries.

Nicholas Beatty, Founder and Director, Zenobē said: “It is fantastic to see the Australian Government supporting innovative and ambitious projects to decarbonise our transport network. Zenobē has a strong track record of working with governments and partners across the globe to deliver transport decarbonisation projects that maximise green investments and this project exemplifies that outcome. Our model ensures Woolworths can focus on their core business, while we design, finance, build and operate the infrastructure that delivers on their sustainability ambitions.”

Gareth Ridge Australia New Zealand Country Director, Zenobē said: “We are thrilled to utilise the ARENA Driving the Nation Fund to work alongside Woolworths in deploying an Australian first electric vehicle as a service (EVaaS) charging hub model. The funding will enable us to set a new standard for truck fleet electrification both in the region and in the wider industry.

“This will create another blueprint for what is possible, this time in large-scale heavy vehicle fleet electrification, following the success in establishing the Leichhardt Next Generation Bus depot. The project is another step forward in realising our goal of making clean power accessible and efficient for major operators,” he said.

Wendy Briggs, Head of Last Mile Innovation and Partnerships for the Woolworths Last Mile delivery business said: “We are working to make our fleet of home delivery trucks 100% electric by 2030, and we know that will only be possible with the support of sustainability leaders like Zenobē. Zenobē’s unique capability and experience are helping us put more EVs on the road sooner, meaning greener home delivery for more of our customers.”

Zenobē’s offsite charging hub has accelerated Woolworths EV delivery truck program by overcoming current grid and site constraints.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the enablement of truck electrification in Australia, creating an innovative blueprint and offering operators flexible and simple access to infrastructure – without the risks. The project sets an example for similar efforts globally, positioning the company at the forefront of the green logistics revolution.

About Zenobē Energy Ltd. (Zenobē):

Zenobē is an international fleet electrification and battery storage specialist, headquartered in the UK, with operations in Sydney and Melbourne. The company began in 2017 with three founders and has since increased its staff to >250 FTEs with a wide range of leading skills including electrical engineering, software development, computer sciences and financing.

Zenobē supports over 1,200 commercial electric vehicles globally and is the largest owner and operator of electric buses in Australia and New Zealand. Zenobē has 735MW of battery storage in operation or under construction and a fleet of repurposed EV batteries providing on-site and portable power for fleet charging, solar optimisation and construction sites.

About Woolworths Group:

Woolworths Group is Australia and New Zealand’s largest retailer, operating more than 1,400 stores across its supermarkets and BIW W department stores, and employing more than 201,000 team members. In its Australian supermarkets business, demand for eCommerce continues to grow, with 24 million home deliveries made every year. Woolworths operates a fleet of 1,200 home delivery trucks across its eCommerce fleet, which are supplemented by on-demand third party partners, such as Uber and DoorDash, who support the retailers’ rapid delivery offering.

