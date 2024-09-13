Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Employment In Māori Tourism Businesses Increases By 25 Percent In 2023

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:27 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

29 August 2024

Māori tourism employee counts increased by 25 percent from 2022, to 3,450 in 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

The biggest increases in employment counts were in the arts and recreational services, and accommodation and food services industries. Compared with 2022, employee counts in arts and recreational services businesses in 2023 increased by 46 percent to 1,050. In accommodation and food services businesses, the increase was 19 percent to 1,850.

“We are seeing employee numbers for most Māori tourism industries return to pre-COVID levels,” Tatauranga umanga Māori manager Geraldine Duoba said.

Employees in Māori tourism businesses numbered 3,500 in 2020.

