Work Options And Wellbeing Support Important For Māori Businesses

Friday, 13 September 2024, 10:27 pm
Press Release: Stats NZ

29 August 2024

More Māori businesses offered wellbeing, support, and flexible work options on average compared with all New Zealand businesses across firm size and industry, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Figures from 2023 showed that 82 percent of Māori authorities and 77 percent of other Māori enterprises offered options for mental health and wellbeing support, like access to counselling. Comparatively, 53 percent of all New Zealand businesses offered similar support.

A higher percentage of Māori businesses, around two-thirds, offered support options for physical health and wellbeing, like vision tests, compared with all New Zealand businesses. These support options were offered by 63 percent of Māori authorities and 69 percent of other Māori enterprises, compared with 48 percent of all New Zealand businesses.

“These statistics likely reflect the importance Māori businesses place on their staff's personal wellbeing and hauora,” Tatauranga umanga Māori manager Geraldine Duoba said.

