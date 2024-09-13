Whakaata Māori Announces Strategic Realignment To Secure Future Sustainability

29 August 2024

Whakaata Māori today announced a strategic realignment of its operations aimed at ensuring the long-term sustainability of the organisation in the face of significant financial challenges. The realignment, which includes changes to the senior leadership team, adjustments to content investment, and of the Te Reo channel to an online-only platform, is a necessary response to ongoing funding constraints and a rapidly changing media landscape.

Key Announcements:

Content Investment Adjustments:

As part of the realignment, Whakaata Māori will be making strategic adjustments to its content investment. The organisation will focus on producing fewer, high-impact projects that deliver the greatest value to its audience while navigating financial constraints.

Te Reo Channel Transition:

Whakaata Māori will accelerate the transition of the Te Reo channel to an online-only platform, effective from March next year. This shift, originally planned as part of the long-term strategy, is being expedited to better meet the needs of the audience and to achieve necessary cost savings.

Leadership Structure Realignment:

Whakaata Māori has made the difficult decision to reduce its senior leadership team from seven to four roles. This change is intended to streamline leadership, enhance operational efficiency, and align the organisation’s resources more closely with its strategic goals.

The new leadership structure includes the creation of two new roles: Director of People, Reo & Culture, and Director of Content & Audience Engagement. These roles are critical to ensuring the integration of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori across the organisation and deepening the connection with audiences.

Organisational Realignment:

In addition to changes at the leadership level, Whakaata Māori will be undertaking a broader organisational realignment. This process will involve a careful review of the entire organisational structure to identify further efficiencies and ensure alignment with the strategic vision.

Statement from the Kaihautū (CEO):

Shane Taurima, Kaihautū (Chief Executive) of Whakaata Māori, commented on the realignment:

“These decisions were not made lightly, and we understand the significant impact they will have on our people and our community. However, they are necessary to secure the future of Whakaata Māori and to ensure that we continue to fulfil our mission of promoting te reo Māori, tikanga Māori, and the stories that are central to our identity.

We are committed to leading this organisation through these challenges with transparency, compassion, and a focus on our shared future. Our goal is to emerge from this period of transformation stronger, more agile, and better equipped to serve our audience in a rapidly changing media environment.”

Support for Staff:

Recognising the personal impact of these changes, Whakaata Māori is committed to supporting its staff throughout this transition. The organisation will be engaging with its team through wānanga and other forums to gather feedback and ensure that all voices are heard as the realignment progresses.

Looking Ahead:

Whakaata Māori will continue to provide regular updates to its stakeholders and the public as the realignment process unfolds. The organisation remains focused on its kaupapa and is dedicated to ensuring that its content, culture, and connection with audiences remain strong and vibrant for years to come.

