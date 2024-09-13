ZB Homes Unveils Abergeldie Estate, Affordable New Residential Development In Cambridge

ZB Homes, a leading new home building company with over 25 years of experience in the Waikato region, proudly announces the launch of its latest development, Abergeldie Estate, located in the highly sought-after area of Cambridge.

This new development offers an exceptional opportunity for homebuyers to own a brand-new home at a price lower than the average market rate in this desirable location.

ZB Homes is excited to bring this project to Cambridge, offering residents a blend of quality and affordability in a thriving location.

Abergeldie Estate stands out with its array of housing options catering to diverse lifestyle needs, including standalone homes, terraced, and duplex designs. Starting at just $849,000, these homes are priced significantly below the median sale price of over $1 million in Cambridge.

This affordability, combined with the location's appeal, makes Abergeldie Estate a remarkable investment opportunity for prospective homeowners.

Additionally, Abergeldie Estate is part of a meticulously planned three-stage housing development, ensuring continuous growth and neighbourhood enhancement over time.

For over two decades, ZB Homes has been dedicated to providing high-quality, stress-free building experiences for hardworking New Zealanders. With hundreds of homes built across the Waikato, the company’s reputation for excellence is well-established.

Abergeldie Estate continues this tradition by offering affordable, high-quality homes that reflect the company's commitment to making homeownership a reality for more people.

For those interested in exploring this exceptional new development, they can learn more by visiting Abergeldie Estate.

