Counties Energy Recognised With Two New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards

29 August 2024

(Photo/Supplied)

Counties Energy is delighted to have been recognised twice at last night’s New Zealand Energy Excellence Awards.

The company received the Innovation in Energy Award for its project to repurpose end-of-life Nissan Leaf electric vehicle (EV) batteries into EV-charging infrastructure.

The project – the first of its kind for Aotearoa New Zealand – ensures that the OpenLoop EV-charging station at the Mercer Service Centre, on the border between Waikato and Auckland can provide stored electricity capacity to charging vehicles, allowing EV drivers greater charging speed and flexibility. The project demonstrates sustainable driving technology and how battery energy solutions can manage peak demand electricity usage cost effectively, ultimately benefiting the company, local electricity consumers, EV drivers and the environment.

Each modular battery system comprises of nine second-hand Nissan Leaf EV batteries, which can collectively store over 120kWh of energy for industrial use. Each battery system can be extended to increase the total storage capacity required. The charging unit is also transportable, and could be deployed in other locations – including during emergency situations.

Counties Energy Chief Executive Judy Nicholl expressed her delight at the acknowledgment, saying it was recognition of Counties Energy’s industry-leading approach to developing outside-the-box solutions to the rapidly evolving energy market.

“The successful development of this project showcases both technical and scientific innovation. Such projects are a critical component of our transition to become a distribution systems operator in a rapidly evolving energy industry. I’m incredibly proud of this groundbreaking achievement which is a testament to the vision and expertise of our talented teams across the business who have set a new benchmark in our industry, helped by the full support of our Board and the Counties Energy Trust.”

“The Berm Battery at Mercer is significant step in our vision of shaping a world where customers can access and use electricity seamlessly, share or trade energy,” said Judy Nicholl. “It is also part of our broader strategy to manage different sources of energy production and consumption – things like solar panels, EVs and EV Charging.”

“While we are excited to win this award, it is just one step in part of a wider journey. We are committed to continuing this journey through innovations that improve our customer experience and increase energy security within New Zealand”, she said.

Counties Energy Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Moonis Vegdani picked up the consumer-owned electricity distributor’s second award of the night, named as Young Energy Professional of the Year.

During his acceptance award at the black-tie event, Vegdani paid tribute to his team of 28, as well as the support for innovation demonstrated by the Counties Energy leadership and board.

“Cultivating a culture of innovation is critical to the future of our industry and I am lucky to have the support of the leadership and Board that supports an innovative approach to solving the energy issues of the future,” he said.

“This award is not mine alone, but recognises a collective input to develop and execute a united vision. It represents all those who have mentored and supported me in my career so far.”

Judy Nicholl says that Moonis has been critical in driving Counties Energy’s innovative approach to electricity distribution, as well as the digital transformation of the company as it transitions to become a distribution systems operator in a rapidly evolving energy industry.

“Since joining Counties Energy in 2019, Moonis has led the development of Counties Energy’s internal capabilities in preparation for strategic changes within our sector, as well as unlocking new venture opportunities, such as our EV-charging platform, OpenLoop. Along the way, he has built strong working relationships within the energy sector, domestically and internationally, with organisations such as Plexigrid in Europe and Relectrify in Australia,” she said.

“Moonis has been instrumental in helping to drive an innovation mindset within the business. We are two years into a ten-year DSO strategy, and we are demonstrating sector leadership amongst distribution businesses in New Zealand to future proof our network.”

Judges’ comments for both awards included;

“Counties Energy are the standout winner. The judges loved the application, that it was new to New Zealand and that Counties Energy made it happen. Judges admired the fresh thinking to repurpose second-hand Leaf batteries, the focus on solving real world problems, rigorous testing and compliance and the pragmatic future proofing of the solution.”

“This year saw a strong field of entries for Young Energy Professional of the year. The 2024 winner Moonis Vegdani demonstrated examples of leadership inside and outside Counties Energy and provided strong character endorsements to support his entry. Counties Energy will benefit from Moonis leading the strategy and transformation portfolios aimed at growing new thinking and an innovation mindset inside the business.”

Counties Energy congratulates other Innovation in Energy category finalists EECA and PowerNet & Digital Stock, along with Young Energy Professional finalists Daniel Cunningham of Lodestone Energy and Tim Edmonds from Simply Energy and thanks category sponsors Ara Ake and Phoenix Recycling Group.

Transitioning to a Distributed Systems Operator (DSO) is how Counties Energy will manage multi-directional energy flow resulting from a growing number of EVs, solar, wind and batteries.

The company’s additional work in the DSO space this year has included a TSO/DSO pilot project with Transpower and the completion of a major milestone in their collaboration with OpenLoop, Europe-based Plexigrid, and Ara Ake, with a further in-field pilot planned for later this year.

© Scoop Media

