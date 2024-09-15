Empowering Women In Gaming: Announcing The POWER Up! Game Jam

Wellington, New Zealand – August 19, 2024 – The POWER Up! Game Jam is a historic, first-time 48-hour event for women gamers from New Zealand and the United States who want to level up their game design skills. Game Jam teams will collaborate in a unique cross-Pacific game development to challenge their creativity and build international connections. The event is non-competitive and allows participants to focus on making great games with real impact while engaging with industry and growing their network. The POWER Up! Game Jam , launches on September 28, is proudly supported by the US Embassy in New Zealand.

The POWER Up! Game Jam invites diverse teams of women from all backgrounds to come together to create, collaborate, and compete in the 48-hour game development challenge. Participants have the opportunity to design and develop their own games, pushing the boundaries of storytelling, technology, and creativity.

Event Details:

Dates: 28 - 29 September 2024

Location: Virtual collaboration event held online

Eligibility: Open to women in NZ and the U.S. interested in game development

Website / Sign Up: https://powerup.koia.nz

Key Highlights:

Cross-Continental Collaboration: The POWER Up! Game Jam bridges communities, connecting women from New Zealand and the U.S., fostering international collaboration and exchange of ideas.

Mentorship and Webinars: Participants will benefit from expert mentorship and professional development webinars led by industry leaders, covering subjects from game design and programming to, project management, and the art/science behind a good game.

Networking Opportunities: Attendees will be a part of a lively cohort of peers, with access to a vibrant network of professionals, innovators, and enthusiasts in the gaming industry, opening doors for future collaborations and career advancement.

Inspiring Creativity: POWER Up! Is based on the game jam format pioneered in NZ by Koia Jam, that focuses on creativity, friendship and collaboration, rather than competition.

The POWER Up! Game Jam event is supported by the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand, which is committed to cross-cultural exchanges and empowering women in technology. The Embassy promotes educational and professional opportunities for women in STEM fields. Event partner the NZGDA (New Zealand Game Developers Associated) also champions growth initiatives and supports New Zealand’s booming games sector.

A host of digital production studios and game design companies are also contributing their networks, advocacy, and support to the project. “We are thrilled to partner with POWER Up! and champion the incredible talent and creativity of women in gaming,” said Rosalind, Designer at the Xequals studio in New Zealand helping facilitate the event. “This game jam represents a fantastic opportunity to drive change, support emerging talent, and strengthen ties between our two nations.”

Registration and More Information:

Interested participants can learn more about the event, register, and access resources by visiting the POWER Up! Game Jam website at https://powerup.koia.nz/

To join the online community, join the

Discord channel: https://discord.gg/ZChCA3FFqJ

About POWER Up! Game Jam:

The POWER Up! Game Jam is a dynamic event dedicated to empowering women in the gaming industry. By providing a platform for collaboration, creativity, and innovation, POWER Up! aims to inspire and support women game developers and contribute to a more inclusive and diverse gaming community.

About the U.S. Embassy in New Zealand:

The U.S. Embassy in New Zealand fosters bilateral relations between the United States and New Zealand, supporting cultural exchanges, educational opportunities, and collaborative projects that promote mutual understanding and cooperation.

About the NZGDA

The New Zealand Game Developers Association is a not-for-profit incorporated society formed in 2001 to champion, support and grow video game development in New Zealand.

