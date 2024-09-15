Cut To Levies Welcomed By Aotearoa’s Under-Pressure Seafood Sector

The announcement from Government that the 2024/25 fishing levies on quota holders will be reduced from $41.2 million to $36.3m is a welcome relief for the New Zealand commercial fishing sector.

Seafood New Zealand Chief Executive Lisa Futschek says for many in the sector, the cuts will be a relief.

“We are pleased the Government has listened to us in this instance. Many of our fishers have been doing it tough lately. Any reduction in costs for our sector is a step in the right direction and will help us to continue to deliver great seafood to kiwis here at home and to key markets across the globe.”

The seafood sector is a key part of the primary sector, worth around NZD$2B in exports every year. It also employs some 16,000 Kiwis in and around the industry.

Ms Futschek says “unfortunately, like many sectors, we have been up against it since COVID put pressure on operations and supply chains. Then, on top of this we have been paying more and more in annual cost recovery levies for research, observers, cameras, registry services, compliance and other services involved in managing New Zealand’s fisheries. These things are all important and we support them, but the levy burden for the industry has been huge.

“We know the Government is focused on doubling export receipts and we take our role in this seriously.” Says Futschek. “To achieve this though, we need costs to come down.”

Ms Futschek says reducing costs will help to strengthen the sector and enable it to be smarter and more sustainable – in all senses.

“Put simply, the money taken out of New Zealand seafood businesses in levies would be better spent investing in our people, in new equipment, and in further science and innovation.

“That’s not to say we shouldn’t pay any levies. We understand what we do is unique and there are responsibilities that come with that.

“Science is especially important to our sector, as we use it to guide our sustainability decisions. For context, quota owners have been paying for around half the Government contracted research that goes on in our fisheries, that’s around $12 million a year.

“Then, on top of this, Seafood New Zealand spends an additional $1-$2 million on science annually.

“Work to manage our fisheries is essential but the costs keep going up. The big question for us is, how we get the balance right between how much is covered by the industry and how much should be picked up by Government. We are also keen to support efficiencies in the way some Government services are delivered, which could help reduce costs across the board.

“We look forward to continuing our conversations with Government. Our objective is to strengthen our sector, to continue to deliver high quality sustainable seafood and contribute to the New Zealand economy.”

© Scoop Media

