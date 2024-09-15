New Hotel And Commercial Precinct For Lake Hāwea

Lake Hāwea is set to welcome a new precinct featuring a hotel, visitor accommodation, private residences, hospitality, retail and entertainment.

Quartz Development Group shared the plans and artist’s impressions of the Lake Hāwea Hotel & Residences – which also include a premium lakefront subdivision – with residents yesterday (Sunday, September 1) at a community preview event.

A resource consent application has been lodged for the subdivision element of the project today (Monday, September 2). Further consent applications will follow for the removal of the hotel and construction of the new precinct. The Hāwea Hotel’s existing buildings are no longer fit for purpose and the new hotel will be relocated further up Capell Avenue on a site that includes the existing Hāwea Store & Kitchen.

Wānaka local and Quartz Development Group managing director Matt Laming says he is excited to share the draft plans with the locals.

“Lake Hāwea is a special place – therefore it’s taken a lot of consideration to ascertain what amenities are going to benefit the growing community,” he says. “The new Hāwea Hotel & Residences will enhance Lake Hāwea, rejuvenating the township with better hospitality and social spaces, entertainment, light retail and co-working spaces.”

The commercial precinct will be complemented by 20 premium lakefront lots in a subdivision on the existing hotel site.

“We believe the redevelopment of the existing hotel site to high-quality residential provides the right entrance to Lake Hāwea,” Laming adds. “These sites will be some of the last true lakefront sections available in New Zealand.”

Designer Bryce Monk of Threefold Architecture says the brief for the new Hāwea Hotel & Residences was simple and very much focused on providing for the Hāwea community.

“With the hotel being an important hub of the Hawea community, we wanted to ensure that spirit remained in its new location,” Monk explains. “The history of the hotel was not lost on Quartz Development Group, who insisted the restaurant and bar areas in particular maintain the same qualities of the original hotel. For this reason, these spaces are located pride of place on the corner of Capell Ave and Parry Crescent, where dining options from morning to evening will be offered to patrons who are keen to experience the lake and mountain vistas. The fitout of spaces will have an ‘everyone is welcome’, somewhat low-key vibe, and materials from the current hotel buildings are intended to be recycled and incorporated into the new development.”

It is hoped that construction of the Lake Hāwea Hotel & Residences will commence late 2025. Once operational, the hub is expected to establish approximately 40 new jobs in the area, as well as more spaces for the community to connect and be entertained.

“A modern, quality hospitality offering will refresh the town and better meet the needs of locals and visitors,” says Laming. “But we do recognise the nostalgia of the current hotel – especially as an events venue. A new Hāwea Hotel will still provide an excellent space for events but with a smaller outdoor capacity. In order to supplement this Quartz will work with local community groups to design and build a transportable events trailer that will be donated and available for use across a wide range of community events.”

Locals have been asked to contribute their ideas about the transportable events trailer – from the perspective of design, use and storage. Ideas can be submitted to hello@quartznz.com.

“It’s also important for us to note that Lake Hāwea will not be left without a restaurant and bar throughout any stage of the development,” adds Laming. “Our intention is to create vibrant, social spaces and amenities for the growing population here – and if we need to we will establish temporary facilities next to the Hāwea Store and Kitchen to make sure people still have a space to eat and drink socially.”

