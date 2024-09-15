JLL New Zealand Appoints Chris Dibble As New Head Of Research NZ And Strategic Consulting Auckland

Strategic appointment enables JLL New Zealand to continue to innovate and provide unparalleled value to clients.

New Zealand – 2 September 2024 – JLL New Zealand is pleased to welcome Chris Dibble as its new Head of Research, New Zealand and Strategic Consulting, Auckland. This appointment reinforces JLL’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge research and strategic consulting services across New Zealand.

Dibble joins JLL from Colliers NZ, with almost two decades’ experience in the property industry including a previous role as JLL’s Associate Director, Research and Consulting.

Managing Director of JLL New Zealand, Todd Lauchlan says, “Chris’s appointment marks an exciting moment for JLL New Zealand. His deep knowledge of the New Zealand market and his expertise in leading research and consultancy teams will be invaluable as he takes the helm of JLL’s research division. His proven track record and deep industry knowledge will greatly enhance our research and consulting capabilities, critical to ensuring we remain at the forefront of market trends and client needs.”

Commenting on his new role, Dibble says JLL’s global reach, innovative approach, and commitment to data-driven insights align with his passion for leveraging research to drive strategic decisions.

“I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to collaborate with a talented team locally and globally, to push the boundaries of market research and consultancy advice. My aim is to help JLL continue to innovate and provide unparalleled value to our clients."

Chris’s appointment will enable JLL’s former Head of Research, Gavin Read, to fully dedicate himself to his responsibilities as Head of Risk and Advisory, a move that enhances the firm’s capacity to provide specialised expertise in both areas. Lauchlan says this realignment ensures JLL continues to deliver the highest standards of service to its clients.

“JLL New Zealand is committed to providing market-leading insights and strategic advice to help clients navigate the complexities of the property market. With Chris Dibble leading the research team, JLL is confident in its ability to continue offering specialised knowledge and unrivalled local and global perspectives to its clients across New Zealand.”

