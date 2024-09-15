New Zealand Food Safety Warns Of Jelly-Cup Risk

Examples of a mini jelly cup recently found in New Zealand. Note there are a variety of products, brands and shapes branded as mini jelly cups. The mini jelly cups have been imported and may be sold in ethnic food stores nationwide. / Supplied

August 30, 2024

New Zealand Food Safety is warning consumers not to consume mini jelly cups containing konjac as they may present a significant choking hazard, particularly for young children and the elderly. This alert follows thousands of similar products being seized and destroyed by authorities in Australia recently.

“We have reviewed the New Zealand market and identified a limited number of imported mini jelly cups containing ‘konjac’. This additive prevents jelly from easily dissolving and increases the choking risk,” says deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle.

These products are often packaged together in bags or noodle cups and are approximately 45mm or less in width and length. Konjac can also go by the name konjac powder, konnyaku, konjaku, conjac, glucomannan, taro flour/powder or yam flour/powder.

“The concern is that the combination of jelly which does not easily dissolve and the way the product is consumed, by sucking it out of the container, makes these products particularly unsafe for children and the elderly to eat.

“While there are no reports of injury in New Zealand, they have been linked to choking deaths overseas and are particularly risky for children and the elderly.

“Our message to consumers is not to consume mini jelly cups containing konjac and to take extreme care when consuming mini jelly cups made with other ingredients..”

New Zealand Food Safety has identified a small amount of imported mini jelly cups containing konjac and removed them from shelves.

“We don’t believe there is a large amount of product for sale in New Zealand but will continue to monitor the issue and will remove any more product containing konjac we find.”

The warning does not include jelly products sold in pouches or other forms. These do not present as much of a risk as they are designed to be chewed rather than sucked.

