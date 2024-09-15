Climate VC Fund Backs Teiny To Bring Nutritionally Complete Oat Milk Powder To Market

New Zealand | 2 September 2024

Today we are excited to announce our latest investment in Teiny, a groundbreaking start-up that is set to transform the plant-based milk market with its nutritionally complete oat milk powder.

The Climate VC Fund (CVCF) is the largest investor in Teiny’s early-stage round to bring them to market, with further support from friends and family. Teiny’s oat milk powder offers the best of both worlds: the nutrition of dairy combined with the sustainability of plant-based milks, addressing a critical gap in the market.

As with all CVCF’s investments, Teiny has the potential for solid and credible emissions reductions.

CVCF partner Dr Jez Weston says: “When people choose oat milks over dairy, the emissions reductions are substantial. Teiny accelerates this shift with their nutritionally complete and great-tasting oat milk powder that doesn’t compromise on health or sustainability.”

This is the second powdered household product that CVCF have invested in after Cleanery’s powdered cleaning and personal care range.

Rohan MacMahon, another partner at CVCF, says: “We’re seeing commercial success with Cleanery and we see the same potential with Teiny. Powdered products like Teiny’s not only slash costs and emissions by up to 95% - as you are not shipping water - they also resonate with consumers looking for sustainable, convenient options. That advantage has helped Cleanery thrive in thousands of supermarkets across Australasia and the US. We’re taking what we’ve learned from Cleanery to help Teiny into market.”

Teiny began when Christchurch-based co-founders Emma Arvidson and Renee Tauwhare sought to bridge the gap between the nutrition of dairy and the sustainability of plant-based milks, utilising their novel technology that preserves flavour and enhances nutritional content. Teiny’s milk is much closer than other oat milks to the protein, calcium, and vitamin content of dairy, offering a truly compelling alternative.

Teiny’s growth has been supercharged by the Ministry of Awesome and the Electrify Accelerator, and recognised with a host of awards, including CEO Emma being named a finalist in the 2024 KiwiNet Research Commercialisation Awards, and the company as a finalist in the 2024 Foodstuffs Emerge competition.

Emma Arvidson, CEO of Teiny, says: “We’ve often found ourselves having to choose between nutrition and our environmental values when it comes to our milk choice. What began as a passion project to solve this dilemma for ourselves has now grown into something much bigger, as we discovered that many others share the same struggle. With the invaluable support of Jez, Rohan, and Lance from CVCF, we’ve been able to transform our vision into a reality. Their expertise and dedication are truly inspiring, and we couldn’t ask for a better team to bring Teiny to life. We’re excited to make a positive impact together, creating a product that aligns with both our health and environmental commitments.”

CVCF is delighted to support Teiny as they pave the way for a new era in plant-based milks, where sustainability and nutrition go hand in hand.

About Teiny

At Teiny (pronounced /tini/ as in “protein”), we want to redefine the standards of the milk industry within Aotearoa. With our oat milk powder, we address environmental concerns, nutritional deficiencies, and packaging waste, all while delivering a superior taste and texture experience. By choosing Teiny, you're not just choosing a milk alternative – you're choosing a sustainable future for both your health and the planet.

About Climate Venture Capital Fund

The Climate Venture Capital Fund (CVCF) is New Zealand's first venture capital series investing exclusively in high-growth companies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. CVCF was awarded ‘Best Net Zero and Climate Action Investor’ at the Mindful Money Awards in 2023 and 2024, and was highly commended in the ‘Best Ethical Investor’ and ‘Best Impact Investment Fund’ categories in 2024.

