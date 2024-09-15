Quadrent Achieves B Corp Certification, Strengthening Commitment To Sustainability And Social Impact

Quadrent is proud to announce its certification as a B Corp. This certification recognises Quadrent’s commitment to operating as a force for good, focusing on environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and transparency for its employees and customers.

Quadrent’s Green Commitment

As one of the few equipment finance companies to achieve B Corp certification, Quadrent leverages the inherent sustainability of leasing through our Quadrent Green Lease initiative. By promoting circularity in technology use, we enable customers to access high-quality technology devices while taking proactive steps to minimise environmental impact through comprehensive asset lifecycle management, tracking of Scope 3 emissions, certified recycling processes, and device donations to digital inclusion initiatives. It is the cornerstone of our company’s vision to create a more sustainable future by transforming how technology is used.

This B Corp certification marks the beginning of our journey toward continuous improvement and collective action, reinforcing our commitment to empowering customers to partner with us in further integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into their businesses.

Behind Our B Corp Certification

By earning B Corp status, Quadrent joins a global movement of over 8,500 companies—including more than 1,100 in Australia and New Zealand—that are redefining success in business by prioritising a healthier planet and a more equitable society.

Our governance practices were recognised for upholding a clear mission focused on social and environmental impact, ensuring transparency, and embedding stakeholder considerations into decision-making processes. Quadrent was also acknowledged for fostering employee financial security, health and wellness, and career development, while promoting engagement and satisfaction. Lastly, our community impact was highlighted through our commitment to equity and inclusion, along with our active involvement in charitable giving and responsible supply chain management.

Amplifying Positive Change

“We are thrilled to have achieved B Corp certification,” said Martyn Masterson, CEO of Quadrent. “This recognition is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team to making a real difference in environmental and social responsibility. With our Quadrent Green Lease initiative, we’ve been leading the charge in driving positive change. Now, as a B Corp, we can amplify that impact further by collaborating with a community of like-minded businesses to create a better future for our planet and its people.”

About Quadrent

Founded in 2002, Quadrent is a non-bank lender specialising in sustainable equipment finance and lease accounting software (LOIS), operating across New Zealand and Australia. Quadrent’s Green Lease not only simplifies the financial burden of technology refreshes but also empowers organisations to take measurable steps towards sustainability.

Together, we can build a sustainable workplace, one device at a time.

