Transporting New Zealand Welcomes Road Freight Focus In NLTP

Road freight peak body Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand has welcomed today’s release of NZTA’s National Land Transport Programme 2024-2027 (NLTP), saying it will boost economic productivity and help future-proof the roading network.

The NLTP sets out the activities and projects that NZTA will prioritise over the next three years, giving effect to the Government Policy Statement on land transport.

Interim CEO Dom Kalasih says the investment set out in the NLTP will provide a much-needed boost to economic growth and productivity, and ensure the transport system is moving people and freight safely and efficiently.

"Transporting New Zealand has been emphasising the need to focus on transport fundamentals for a long time, and this NLTP gets the balance right.

"The NLTP will support regional connections through Roads of National and Regional Significance projects, ensure a big focus on network maintenance and resilience, and provide targeted investments in public transport, safety and network efficiency."

Kalasih says it was also encouraging to see the NLTP emphasise the vital role of freight in delivering economic growth and prosperity.

"93 percent of all freight in New Zealand travels by road, so improving our roading network is essential if we want to get out of the current economic slump and drive real growth."

"Our members are going to be really encouraged to see NLTP referencing the need for freight-friendly roads and bridges, and stronger and more weather-resilient road surfaces. That’s how we can get more efficient higher productivity motor vehicles and heavy battery-electric trucks delivering the freight task, reducing emissions and improving safety outcomes."

"We look forward to working closely with NZTA to improve the resilience, efficiency and safety of our transport network, as they have committed to in the NLTP."

