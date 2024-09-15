Kiwi Innovators Launch World’s Smartest Mouse Trap

Wellington, 3 September 2024 - Wellington-based Goodnature is today unveiling the world’s smartest mouse trap, groundbreaking innovation that enables users to control mouse infestations at home directly from their smartphone.

Goodnature mouse trap. Photo/Supplied.

Global pioneers in pest control Goodnature’s outdoor traps have killed over 22 million outdoor pests worldwide since 2005. Their brand-new Mouse Trap is the first product they’ve made for inside the home and is the only smart trap in the world to use infrared ‘no-touch sensors’. Able to self-reset itself thousands of times and kill up to 100 mice per charge, it delivers a swift, clean kill in milliseconds before alerting the homeowner via their smartphone.

Conservative estimates put the global mouse population at 20 billion - and growing - due to climate change. Craig Bond, co-founder of Goodnature, says while mice seem cute and harmless, they cause damage and disease in the home and have a surprising knock-on effect on your backyard.

“As the planet’s temperature increases, we’re seeing warmer, shorter winters and longer breeding seasons - one mouse alone can produce up to 10 litters a year - and they’re a huge problem; in the US, more than 80 per cent of homes have mice.

“They breed up a storm in your lovely warm house, then go outside and cause havoc to nature in your backyard. Mice eat anything and everything - from seeds to plants, to weta and even lizards, severely impacting nature in the backyard and beyond. They’ve even found their way into New Zealand’s alpine regions - areas that were previously too cold for them - which is bad news for vulnerable species,” he says.

Bond says despite the ‘mouse tsunami,’ we’ve relied on traps and solutions created nearly a century ago to control them.

“Snap traps have a massive ick factor, and poison has a ripple effect. Mice who’ve been poisoned don’t die quickly, and there’s every chance wildlife or the family pet will eat them. In designing our new mouse trap, we wanted to create something smart, easy to use and better for the environment, bringing mouse control into the 21st century,” he says.

Early demand from the US has already seen Goodnature double its production schedule for the rest of 2024. CEO Dave Shoemack says they’ve spent three years and millions creating their mouse trap - with the goal of doing for pest control what Rocket Lab has done for space exploration.

“Kiwis have an incredible global reputation for innovating the heck out of mundane technology, so we thought, why not do the same for pest control? This launch is a massive step forward for Goodnature as we take our success out in the wild inside the home. We’re excited to grow our existing markets across the US, Australia and Europe and scale our mission to create a world with fewer pests and more nature,” he says.

Goodnature’s mouse trap also comes with a specially designed toxin-free peanut butter and jelly donut lure - another world first for pest control.

“We’ve worked closely with the team at Forty Thieves to create a lure that’s irresistible to mice but completely harmless to the environment and humans; our team has even taste-tested them,” says Craig Bond.

“Eliminating mice and removing poison from the equation benefits people inside the home and nature outside; an important step towards ‘re-wilding’ our backyards and creating spaces where nature can thrive,” Bond says.

The Goodnature Mouse Trap has also been shortlisted in three categories for the 2024 Best Design Awards, which will be announced next month. It retails for $129 and can be purchased here or at Mitre10 stores nationwide.

About Goodnaure

Established in 2005, Goodnature is the only B Corp certified pest control company in the world. Initially beginning its mission in the wild to eradicate pests, it’s now scaling its goal of rewilding the world with the introduction of the Goodnature Mouse Trap, the first product they’ve designed for inside the home in 20 years. So far, their traps have killed 22 million pests globally and wiped out rat populations in four of New Zealand’s most fragile ecosystems. Goodnature is also trusted by some of the world’s toughest conservation groups, including the Nature Conservancy, Predator Free 2050 and the United Nations Development Program.

© Scoop Media

