Orion Health To Provide Game-changing Healthcare Software For Franklin Hospital

Global leader in digital health technology Orion Health has secured a significant contract with Franklin Hospital in Auckland, New Zealand, to accelerate their digital transformation and by introducing an Electronic Patient Record (EPR), covering a Patient Administration System (PAS) and a Clinical Workstation for their team.

Set to go live in April 2025, Orion Health’s EPR will be built into Franklin Hospital with the project commencing in September 2024.

Nia Williams Orion Health Sales Director, says the company has extensive experience transforming healthcare providers’ technology systems to introduce efficiencies, improve user experience, and using data to save and improve lives.

“Getting the right healthcare data in the right place at the right time for people, carers and providers requires a concerted and coordinated effort. But it can improve the health experience for all, by revealing insights from data, unifying healthcare silos seamlessly and securely.

“Orion Health provides comprehensive fit for purpose hospital systems that are cost effective. Our software enhances administrative functions, supports clinical workflows, and ensures the availability of crucial information across departments. This is how Orion Health’s systems empower clinicians and patients to close the care gap.

“Franklin Hospital’s commitment to robust digital health infrastructure will drive efficiency in ways that ultimately benefit patients,” says Williams.

Franklin Hospital’s PAS will optimise all information relating to patient administration, surgical management, revenue cycle management and inventory management, significantly reducing the

opportunity for errors and relieving administrative burden faced by many healthcare workers.

The PAS is a Clinical Workstation. It includes a clinical portal, progress notes, dynamic patient summary, theatre and endoscopy dashboards. It provides a rich set of clinical workflow forms, integration to key national systems as well as a results viewer. Housing all necessary forms and checklists, the Clinical Workstation allows for smooth, error-free pre and post procedure administration.

Dr. Creasan Reddy, founder and CEO of Franklin Private Hospital says Orion Heath’s PAS and Clinical Workstation will enable their team to provide effective and efficient healthcare.

“Franklin Hospital specialises in endoscopy and surgical procedures. We serve more than 3200 patients each year. We provide high-skill, in-demand procedures that must be supported by detailed, reliable patient and procedure records.

“Having Orion Health’s PAS and Clinical Workstation on board will take the pressure off administrative tasks and allow us to focus on providing inclusive, world-class healthcare to our community,” says Dr Reddy.

Orion Health is headquartered in Auckland and has a global team working with hospitals and healthcare systems across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom and the Middle East as well as Asia-Pacific. This enables it to bring world-leading experience to local providers like Franklin Hospital, providing confidence in their investment into healthcare technology infrastructure.

© Scoop Media

