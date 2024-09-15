The Future Of Recruitment: AI Should Enhance (Not Replace) Human Connection

It’s been 150 years since the advent of ‘CVs’ when merchants set up kiosks and prospective employees visited them with notes about their experience. We might have ‘digitised’, but not much has changed: recruitment is still driven by the need to connect with the most suitable candidate CVs as quickly as possible and with the rise of AI, this process is now happening even faster.

“But as with many technological advancements, progress in the digital realm often comes at a cost in the real world,” believes Olivia Dyet, Founder of Empathix.

Olivia Dyet, Founder, Empathix / Supplied

As recruiters and hiring managers seek faster, more efficient ways to assess candidates' skills, cultural alignment and values given an increase in application volumes, there are some key considerations around using them as we aim to collectively shape a future where AI is responsible for helping create (not harm) a more ethical and fairer recruitment landscape.

Olivia weighs in on what these are…

The need for speed: why AI seems like a dream come true

One of the biggest advantages of AI-driven recruitment tools is the sheer speed at which they operate. Companies like talent innovator Empathix report that recruiting for a typical business typically takes about four weeks; and can cost up to $20,000. AI-enhanced searches can cut that time by 75% and reduce costs by an astounding 90%. In addition, what used to represent 23 hours of painstaking CV sifting can now be accomplished in just five minutes - a game-changer for productivity.

But while AI may help businesses handle a high volume of applications, it can also negatively impact the candidate experience. Stuff recently released an article revealing that a high percentage of companies in New Zealand are using AI to recruit staff. It went on to say that “While AI may help businesses with a high volume of applications, candidate experience can be poor…” and “Job seekers are concerned that chat bots are rejecting them unfairly.”

> AI: empowering decision-makers, not replacing them

The decisions we make today about how AI is integrated into our processes will profoundly shape the future, making it crucial to critically evaluate whether these tools truly enhance our work or risk undermining the human connections that are essential to our success.

While AI tools like AI chatbots, psychometric testing, one-way video interviews and automated assessments have become popular for their efficiency, they often sideline the deeper evaluation of a candidate's true potential. These methods often rely on structured responses or specific performance metrics, which can be easily outdone by candidates, especially with the introduction of tools like ChatGPT and Claude — leading to a race around the algorithm that doesn’t necessarily solve the problem of identifying the most suitable talent.

Consider two scenarios…

In the first, a company uses AI to outsource the initial decision-making entirely. The AI screens candidates, evaluates their responses and decides who moves forward, often without anyone ever reading their CVs. This approach can save time, but it also means relying on algorithms that may overlook crucial aspects of a candidate’s experience or potential — especially if the AI is tricked by candidates who know how to tailor their responses perfectly.

In the second scenario, instead of outsourcing decisions, AI is used to enhance the human review process. Here, the AI scans and analyses CVs to surface relevant information, helping recruiters quickly identify candidates who meet the job criteria. The decision-making, however, remains firmly in human hands. Recruiters can then use their judgement to evaluate the candidate’s full potential, ensuring that the process remains fair, unbiased and deeply connected to the human element that is essential in recruitment.

The difference matters…

By keeping humans in control of the critical decisions, we can ensure that AI serves to support, not replace, the nuanced understanding and ethical considerations that come from a human perspective. This approach not only maintains the integrity of the recruitment process but also leverages technology in a way that truly enhances our ability to connect with the right candidates.

A better way: With AI saving recruiters time, we have the opportunity to reinvest it into the human aspects of a recruitment process in which recruiters - with their innate expertise and intuition - are well better placed to make final decisions on a candidate’s fit beyond data points and algorithms, regardless of how accurate these are, in a way that is truly non-prejudice.

> AI should free recruiters up to ‘engage’, not to ‘disengage’

In the rush to automate, there’s a risk that digital processes might overshadow the strategic value that recruiters bring to the table. While AI can efficiently streamline aspects of recruitment, it’s essential that it supports, rather than replaces, the human connection critical to understanding candidates and organisational fit.

However, it’s important to acknowledge that certain parts of the recruitment process can and should be automated completely. This shift means that the role of recruiters will evolve, focusing more on strategic activities—such as deepening candidate relationships, understanding and promoting the employer value proposition, and making nuanced judgments that technology alone cannot. But this evolution will only be successful if we prioritise enabling and enhancing human connection through these changes.

Imagine this…

Instead of spending hours sifting through countless CVs or trying to find keywords to match what the talent you need in the various sourcing tools available, recruiters can be actively engaged in the interviewing process, providing personalised candidate care and getting back to candidates ten times faster than before. With AI handling the initial screening, recruiters have more time to focus on the high-impact tasks that truly matter — like conducting in-depth interviews and building stronger relationships with top talent.

The strategic advantage: By automating routine tasks, AI allows recruiters to concentrate on what they do best — connecting with people, assessing cultural fit, and ensuring that candidates feel valued throughout the recruitment process. This blend of digital efficiency and human interaction improves the candidate experience and also positions your business as one that truly values and invests in its people.

> AI should enhance ‘real’ interviews; not replace them

As AI continues to evolve, we must guard against letting it take over the interview process entirely. When we rely too heavily on AI, we risk creating a scenario where AI interviews are conducted between candidate avatars (i.e. “I’ll have my avatar talk to your avatar!”).

This raises the question: Are we evaluating a real person, or just an AI-crafted representation? The danger here is that AI could start favouring candidates who have learned how to game the system - tailoring their CVs and interview responses to align perfectly with AI-driven algorithms. To avoid this, we need to strike a balance between AI tools and actual human interaction, ensuring that we don’t lose sight of the (real) people behind the applications.

A better way: While a future where people are hired without ever speaking to a person is not only plausible but also quite exciting (for both parties involved), it raises important questions about the path your business takes to get there to ensure you are futureproofed for success. To get an accurate representation of candidates, it’s crucial that people remain in the driver’s seat of the decision-making process, using AI as a powerful tool to support and enhance their judgments. After all, it’s not just about the data — it’s about ensuring that the right people, guided by informed human oversight, are making the final decisions that shape our workplaces.

> AI should always be scrutinised; not adopted without question

Not all AI tools are created equal. Just because something is AI-powered doesn’t automatically mean it’s effective or ethical. Before adopting any AI product, it's crucial to ask the tough questions about security, privacy, and compliance.

(There is, however, a fine line between being cautious and getting stuck in ‘paralysis by analysis’ mode. The reality is that if you fall asleep at the AI wheel, your competitors won't - and they'll gain an edge. So, think critically, but also act decisively.)

“AI can undoubtedly enhance recruitment efficiency, but it should never come at the cost of a positive candidate experience or human connection. Just because it's AI doesn't mean it's better - unless it’s designed to be. Let's use AI to eliminate human bias, not human involvement, and to champion, not replace, the human element in recruitment,” concludes Olivia.

© Scoop Media

