1 In 2 Workers Willing To Switch Careers In The Next Year

57% of Kiwi workers are willing to switch careers in the next 12 months.

Millennial employees (66%) are the most willing to switch careers, followed by Gen X (58%).

Wanting to increase earning potential (58%) is the top reason to switch careers, followed by improving work-life balance (56%).

Auckland, 4 September 2024 – Having one career path throughout one’s professional journey is a concept of the past as more than half (57%) of New Zealand workers are willing to switch careers in the next year, new independent research by specialised recruiter Robert Half finds.

More workers are willing to switch careers

Current roles are not meeting the career goals nor suiting the lifestyle requirements of 57% of workers who are willing to change careers in the next 12 months. Despite this, 43% of employees are not willing to shift or risk a change at this stage of their careers.

The majority of all generations indicate they are open to a career change. Millennials workers are the most willing for a change, with two-thirds (66%) keen to move into a new career. This is followed by Gen X (58%), Gen Z (56%) and Baby Boomers (48%).

"More professionals are reassessing their career trajectories in the current economic landscape," says Ronil Singh, Director at Robert Half. "The instability and fluctuations experienced in both work and life in recent years have motivated many to explore new avenues for growth, stability or better alignment with their personal values. The concept of a lifelong career is outdated, as individuals recognise the transferability of their skills and the potential for a career change to provide a renewed sense of purpose and a brighter future."

The reasons workers want a change

Of those who are willing to change careers, 58% of them want to do so to increase their earning potential, followed by the desire to improve their work-life balance (56%). However, there are some generational differences as career and life priorities naturally shift during a worker’s lifetime.

Reasons to switch careers Gen Z Millennials Gen X Baby Boomers Total Larger earning potential 53% 58% 63% 57% 58% Better work-life balance 60% 55% 42% 68% 56% Desire for a new challenge/skills 53% 54% 50% 40% 50% Greater job stability/security 31% 33% 32% 37% 33% Lack of advancement opportunities in current career 27% 36% 24% 22% 29%

Source: Independent survey commissioned by Robert Half among 501 full-time office workers in New Zealand in June 2024.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many workers are reassessing their priorities, placing greater emphasis on work-life balance. Others are grappling with the rising cost of living and stagnant wages, prompting a search for careers that offer improved compensation and financial stability. Additionally, certain industries have been disproportionately affected by economic downturns, compelling workers to seek opportunities in more resilient sectors with promising long-term prospects,” says Singh

"Embarking on a career change requires careful research and preparation. Understanding the skills and qualifications needed in the desired field and being willing to invest in further training or education are key for those interested in a career switch. While starting anew can be daunting, it's a worthwhile investment if it leads to a more satisfying and secure future. Ultimately, it's about finding a career that aligns with one’s career goals and values.

“Companies need to recognise and adapt to the shifting priorities of the workforce. Offering competitive compensation, flexible work arrangements and opportunities for professional growth are essential for attracting and retaining top talent, especially when these aspects of a role can be a reason to push staff out the door and into a new career path,” concluded Singh.

About the research

The study is developed by Robert Half and was conductedonline in June 2024 by an independent research company, surveying 501 full-time office workers across New Zealand. This survey is part of the international workplace survey, a questionnaire about job trends, talent management and trends in the workplace.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the global, specialised talent solutions provider that helps employers find their next great hire and jobseekers uncover their next opportunity. Robert Half offers both contract and permanent placement services, and is the parent company of Protiviti, a global consulting firm.Robert Half New Zealand has an office in Aukland.

