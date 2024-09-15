Air New Zealand Seasonal Service Set To Return To Seoul

Seasonal service returning from 28 October 2024

Three flights each way from Auckland and Seoul a week

Nearly 40,000 seats on the route over the season

Sale fares are available now for travel to Seoul*

As part of a business delegation to the Republic of Korea this week, Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty has shared details on the upcoming return of the airline’s seasonal direct services to Seoul.

Flights between Auckland and Seoul will recommence on 28 October 2024 and continue through to 29 March 2025, with more than 130 flights between the countries across the period.

“Korea continues to be an important market for us so it’s fantastic to return to Seoul from next month. With three flights a week between the cities on our 787 Dreamliner there will be nearly 40,000 seats on offer for customers over five months.”

“Seoul continues to be an important route for our cargo services too. In the same period last year, we carried more than 2,000 tonnes of cargo between the cities, with fresh produce like avocados, blueberries, and lamb heading to Korea from New Zealand. We’re expecting to see similar volumes of cargo transported between the cities this season.”

To celebrate its return to Seoul, Air New Zealand has sale fares available for New Zealand customers travelling to Korea. Starting today, customers will be able to book fares from $699 one way, with the sale available until 30 September 2024 (unless sold out prior).*

“Seoul is an amazing destination for Kiwis to explore. It is modern and tech-savvy, and boasts a rich history with palaces, village-style neighbourhoods and traditions that reach back hundreds of years. Home to a world-class food scene, Seoul should be on the bucket list for any foodie.

“Equally, we’re looking forward to seeing Koreans embrace the return of Air New Zealand services. For the same period last year, around 60 percent of demand on the route was out of Korea.

“We look forward to welcoming our Korean customers back on board and to Aotearoa this summer and are excited to carry Kiwis to see the sights of Seoul over the coming months.”

Prime Minister, Rt Hon Christopher Luxon, said, “Korea is an important inbound tourism and trade market for Aotearoa. In the year ending June 2024, 70,000 arrivals came from Korea, making it the sixth-largest visitor market. It’s great to see more air travel capacity this summer as it means more opportunities for connection between Korea and Aotearoa.”

*Sale fares are available from today until Monday 30 September, unless sold out prior. Seats are strictly limited and not available on all flights and dates. Travel periods are from 28 October to 25 November 2024 and 13 January to 24 March 2025.

