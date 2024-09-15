dentsu Aotearoa A Finalist In Rainbow Excellence Awards

dentsu Aotearoa has been named as a finalist in the New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards in recognition of the agency’s accreditation from Safe Space, Pride Pledge and Rainbow Tick, and its focus on mobilising LBGTQIA+ employees and creating a community-centric support model.

The Rainbow Excellence Awards celebrates workplace leadership, innovation, best practice and collaboration with organisations committed to rainbow diversity and inclusion.

dentsu Aotearoa is shortlisted in the ASB Emerging category which recognises organisations that have taken steps to clearly signal its commitment to rainbow inclusion in one or more facets of the organisation.

The recognition comes after dentsu Aotearoa achieved accreditation from Safe Space (May 2023), Pride Pledge (July 2023) and Rainbow Tick (October 2024), formal recognition of a company’s commitment to supporting LBTIQIA+ employees in the workplace and in society. dentsu Aotearoa have also been a supporting partner to Auckland Pride for the past three years.

The agency also restructured its DEI Council to a community-led model, upskilling Rainbow employees and empowering them to lead the charge in driving initiatives and celebration, with dentsu’s and the DEI Council’s backing and support.

Rob Harvey, dentsu Aotearoa CEO, said: “Being named a finalist in the 2024 Rainbow Excellence Awards is wonderful recognition of our team’s ongoing efforts and commitment to supporting the Rainbow community. At dentsu Aotearoa we’re passionate about ensuring that everyone feels safe, supported, and empowered to be their authentic selves. This recognition reinforces our ongoing connection to our Rainbow whānau and the broader community, and we couldn’t be prouder.”

The Rainbow Excellence Awards will celebrate its winners on October 3.

