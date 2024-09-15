Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZIIF Support ICA's DEI And Talent Roadmap With Launch Of Claims Handler Career Pathway

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:03 pm
Press Release: Australian NZ Institute of Insurance Finance

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to support the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA)’s DEI and Talent Roadmap with the release of the Claims Handler Career Pathway.

The Talent Roadmap, launched by the ICA, addresses the industry’s talent shortages by attracting and developing new, talented insurance professionals. It aims to provide them with purpose, direction and inspiration as they embark on and advance their careers in the industry.

To support this initiative, ANZIIF has created the Claims Handler Career Pathway resource to demonstrate what a career in claims handling can look like. The resource provides clear guidance on which courses and educational materials can help insurance professionals develop the skills they need to achieve their career goals.

The Career Pathway resource will expand to include a variety of other sectors including Loss Adjusting, Underwriting and Broking, with relevant educational and professional development activities tailored to each role.

ANZIIF acknowledges the critical importance of nurturing new talent within the industry. In doing so, we ensure the insurance sector is able to remain flexible, resilient and responsive as we move forward into the future.

“This is a fantastic resource for insurance professionals, as it provides guidance on their career progression, so they can move with purpose and obtain the competency, knowledge and skills needed to ensure their clients have great customer outcomes,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

The Claims Handler Pathway is free to access on the ANZIIF website through this link: www.anziif.com/your-career

ANZIIF’s General Insurance Claims Handling Framework is part of the Flexible and Responsive Workforce Pillar to create a responsive workforce for staffing in response to catastrophic events.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 