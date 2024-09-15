ANZIIF Support ICA's DEI And Talent Roadmap With Launch Of Claims Handler Career Pathway

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is proud to support the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA)’s DEI and Talent Roadmap with the release of the Claims Handler Career Pathway.

The Talent Roadmap, launched by the ICA, addresses the industry’s talent shortages by attracting and developing new, talented insurance professionals. It aims to provide them with purpose, direction and inspiration as they embark on and advance their careers in the industry.

To support this initiative, ANZIIF has created the Claims Handler Career Pathway resource to demonstrate what a career in claims handling can look like. The resource provides clear guidance on which courses and educational materials can help insurance professionals develop the skills they need to achieve their career goals.

The Career Pathway resource will expand to include a variety of other sectors including Loss Adjusting, Underwriting and Broking, with relevant educational and professional development activities tailored to each role.

ANZIIF acknowledges the critical importance of nurturing new talent within the industry. In doing so, we ensure the insurance sector is able to remain flexible, resilient and responsive as we move forward into the future.

“This is a fantastic resource for insurance professionals, as it provides guidance on their career progression, so they can move with purpose and obtain the competency, knowledge and skills needed to ensure their clients have great customer outcomes,” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

The Claims Handler Pathway is free to access on the ANZIIF website through this link: www.anziif.com/your-career

ANZIIF’s General Insurance Claims Handling Framework is part of the Flexible and Responsive Workforce Pillar to create a responsive workforce for staffing in response to catastrophic events.

