The Most Excitement About Going Electric Since Bob Dylan In 1965

The coffers of community groups throughout New Zealand could receive a spectacular jolt, with more than $1.2m up for grabs to help with community electrification projects.

Whether it’s providing funding for a new EV, converting to electric heating, or installing solar power, Meridian Energy is looking for community groups to support through its 2024 Decarbonisation Fund.

“We know that more and more organisations are thinking about sustainability, but we also know it’s often hard for community groups to juggle priorities. That’s why we’re so pleased to be able to help give these groups a helping hand,” says Lisa Hannifin, Meridian Chief Customer Officer.

Meridian’s Community Decarbonisation Fund uses the net proceeds from the company’s Certified Renewable Energy product. Through Certified, businesses match their electricity-usage with an equivalent amount of renewable electricity into the national grid from one of Meridian’s hydro stations or wind farms.

“Without their support we wouldn’t have been able to put solar panels on three of our buildings and with the money we’re saving from that, we can put that back into our conservation projects that are the core of our kaupapa,” says Anna McKenzie Hawea, Ngā Manu Nature Reserve General Manager.

Over the past two years, the Community Decarbonisation Fund has distributed $1.5 million to 22 projects across the country and counting. This year, thanks to more companies signing up to Certified, a total of $1.2m is available for community electrification and decarbonisation efforts.

"We were able to purchase a brand-new EV van, which has been fantastic, that has allowed us to grow our operations so we’re supporting more people in need,” says Phillipa Hunt, Satisfy Food Rescue Founder.

Other projects that have been funded include an electric van for food rescue organisation Everybody Eats, solar panels for the Waipuna Community Centre and an EV charging station and EVs for KidsCan.

“Seeing that money being spent on great projects that’ll help electrify New Zealand is the best result we could hope for. We know there are incredible ideas out there in the community, and we’re here to help make those plans happen,” says Lisa Hannifin.

“We’re committed to helping New Zealand reach its target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Supporting businesses and communities in their electrification and decarbonisation efforts is an incredibly rewarding way of doing that.”

Applications for Meridian’s Decarbonisation Fund are open until September 30.

Video of fund recipients: https://youtu.be/XKn7ee3dsxk

