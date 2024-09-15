Wellington Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

04 September 2024

A lucky Lotto player from Wellington will be starting the month on a high after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Wellington.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $17 million.

Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is proud to support Gambling Harm Awareness Week, which runs from Monday 2nd to Sunday 8th September. At Lotto NZ, we always want you to play our games in a way that is fun and healthy, and we have a range of tips and tools on how to Play Smart at www.lottonzplaysmart.co.nz.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

© Scoop Media

