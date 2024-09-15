Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZME Demonstrates Ongoing Support Of Tourism And Travel - As Exclusive Media Sponsor Of 2024 New Zealand Tourism Awards

Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:18 pm
Press Release: NZME.

Photo/Supplied

Demonstrating its ongoing support and commitment to the country’s tourism and travel sector, New Zealand Media  and Entertainment (NZME) is proud to be the exclusive media sponsor of the 2024 New Zealand Tourism Awards. 

Providing a benchmark for tourism excellence in Aotearoa, the Awards are presented by Tourism Industry Aotearoa in association with industry partners. Reaching more than 3.26 million travel intenders across its portfolio  of print, audio and digital platforms, as well as being exclusive media sponsor, NZME is represented on the judging  panel for the Awards with Anna Sarjeant - Deputy Lifestyle Editor for Travel serving as a judge. 

James Butcher, NZME Chief Commercial Officer, says with a substantial boom in the New Zealand travel industry recently, NZME is committed to providing the best travel insights for its audiences, as well as unmatched  advertising opportunities for clients.  

“NZME provides some of the best travel content in the country, with our Travel magazine being the number one read newspaper magazine in the country and our travel audience via our digital platforms up 38% year on year*. We’re pleased to be partnering to support these illustrious annual awards, imparting further information and  inspiration to both current and new travel consumers. 

“Furthermore, NZME has a longstanding partnership with many tourism and travel operators, and with our  comprehensive understanding of travel consumer preferences, their media consumption habits and travel wish lists, along with current trends and behaviours, we can provide the very best advertising experience for our valued  clients too. 

Finalists for the 2024 New Zealand Tourism Awards are announced today, with the awards being held on 6  November at the Cordis Hotel, Auckland. 

To view NZME’s latest travel research, click here. 

