Canstar’s Small Business Survey: Xero Leads The Field As Small Business Confidence Grows

September 6, 2024

It’s been a tough few years for New Zealand’s small businesses, but Canstar Blue’s latest Small Business Survey reveals green shoots of growth across the motu, and that Xero’s customers are leading the field with heightened levels of business confidence and revenue.

Of the hundreds of small business owners in our latest survey, 59% of Xero users say they are optimistic about the future, compared to 54% across the general market. These figures sit next to just 14% of all respondents who express pessimism.

And while 37% of all business owners say they’ve seen revenue grow over the past 12 months, nearly half of Xero customers (47%) say the same thing.

It’s also no surprise that a whopping 87% of Xero customers say technology is making running a business easier, compared to 78% across all business owners – especially in the light of Xero’s customers, once again, rating the business accounting software provider the winner of Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Accounting Software Award.

Tom Slee, Canstar Group Manager – Wealth, Health & New Zealand says, “This is the sixth consecutive year that Xero has won our Accounting Software Award, which is a remarkable achievement.

“It’s clear that Xero’s focus on simplifying business accounts is delivering positive returns for its customers, from improved productivity to heightened profits. Ka pai to the entire team at Xero for another very deserved win.”

Bridget Snelling, Xero Country Manager – Aotearoa New Zealand says, “We’re thrilled to be awarded Canstar Blue’s accounting software customer satisfaction award for the sixth year in a row. We don't take for granted the support we get from our small business customers, and I'd like to thank everyone who voted for us. It’s a big endorsement for the mahi we do, and we’re hugely grateful.”

Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers | Accounting Software Award

Canstar Blue’s latest Most Satisfied Customers | Accounting Software Award is based on a survey of 719 Kiwi small business owners, who rated their accounting software across categories including: Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service and Value for Money.

Canstar Blue’s Accounting Software Award is designed to help consumers make more informed choices, and sits alongside Canstar Blue’s other small business, utility and telco awards. The full range of Canstar Blue’s awards can be found here. Or for further details of our latest small business survey contact:

© Scoop Media

