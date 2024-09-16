ANZIIF Announce ‘Mock Trial’ At Upcoming Reinsurance Rendezvous

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the key topics that will be covered at the upcoming Reinsurance Rendezvous.

Reinsurance Rendezvous is a premier 3-day event designed to equip insurance professionals with the most up-to-date and thought-provoking market developments and insights.

The 2024 conference will cover a series of critical issues, known as ‘The Risky Trifecta’, focusing on some of the most pressing reinsurance challenges facing the industry today: Climate Change, AI and Concussion in Sport.

Concussion in Sport: Presented as a mock trial court case, this session will demonstrate how legal and medical issues related to concussion claims are handled in court. The session will be led by:

• John Edmond (Judge), Chairman, Gilchrist Connell

• Teni Berberian, Barrister, 13 Wentworth Chambers

• Callan O’Neill, Barrister, 12 Wentworth Selborne Chambers

Emerging Tech in AI: Unpacked during a panel discussion featuring:

• Alex Taylor, Global Head of Emerging Technology, QBE Ventures

• Omid Karr, Executive Manager Advanced Analytics, IAG

Climate Change: Explored by Rade Musulin, Principal, Finity, in his presentation ‘The Other Climate Risk – Transition, Decarbonisation and the Economy’.

“This event is designed to help insurance professionals develop their current knowledge base and gain the most up to date industry insights”, says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

“We are fortunate to have a line-up of sensational industry experts presenting this year. There is much to learn from their expertise”.

Reinsurance Rendezvous will run from Monday the 14th of October to Wednesday the 16th of October at Rydges Resort in Hunter Valley, NSW.

Registrations to ANZIIF’s Reinsurance Rendezvous can be made here or visit our website at anziif.com for more information.

© Scoop Media

