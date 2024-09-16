The Mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024

06 September 2024

Five student radio stations across the motu make up the SRN Network, and together they represent Aotearoa New Zealand’s contemporary, alternative music and broadcast community.

The network represented by 95bFM (Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland), Radio Control 99.4FM (Te Papaioea Palmerston North), RadioActive 88.6FM (Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington), RDU 98.5FM (Ōtautahi Christchurch), and Radio One 91FM (Ōtepoti Dunedin).

Presented by NZ On Air, and with the incredible support of our sponsors, the mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards 2024 will celebrate the musicians, broadcasters, and volunteers who bring the energy and life to these stations and our community.

The Network is particularly excited for this year’s awards with the introduction of our new moniker. The mighty Aotearoa Alternative Awards was chosen to better reflect the purpose of our ceremony. To acknowledge the immense talent and work of the musicians and passionate fans who uphold this community throughout the country.

The addition of “Mighty” is a homage to our origins. Paying tribute to the original ‘Mighty Mouth’, the first commissioned logo for the Student Radio Network. A symbol for the noise we’ve always bought, which is over 230 years’ of broadcasting combined.

The main ceremony will be held in Ōtautahi Christchurch by RDU 98.5FM at the Milton Street Substation.

RDU Managing Director James Meharry says “…it has been a busy year for all the stations and so hosting everyone here in Ōtautahi is the best way to end it. Time to connect on mutual grounds. Celebrate the broadcasters and musicians we all do this for.”

The awards will kick off at 7pm, Saturday 2nd November, and can be watched live at srn.nz. The event will also be simulcast on all five SRN stations across Aotearoa New Zealand.

There will be regional watch parties in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland (95bFM), Te Papaioea Palmerston North (Radio Control), Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington (RadioActive 88.6FM), and Ōtepoti Dunedin (Radio One 91FM).

© Scoop Media

