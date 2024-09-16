Repair Festival Aotearoa: A New Era Of Sustainability

Across New Zealand – 14 to 22 September – Join us for a week-long celebration of repair and sustainability as we launch the inaugural Repair Festival Aotearoa. Repair Network Aotearoa Trust and Repair Café Aotearoa NZ are proud to host the inaugural Repair Festival, a groundbreaking week of events dedicated to celebrating the art and science of repair. This festival brings together skilled artisans, innovators, and community members to foster a culture of reuse, reduce waste, and promote sustainable living. Discover the joy of repair at the Repair Festival, supported by Auckland Council and WM New Zealand.

With a Right to Repair Bill anticipated to be introduced to Parliament, New Zealanders will soon have better access to manuals, tools, and parts to fix their belongings. This landmark legislation will pave the way for a more sustainable and consumer-friendly future.

Across the country, there will be a variety of events, including many community repair cafés, repair- and maintenance workshops led by Stitch Kitchen, Socketman and more, tours of local businesses such as Blunt and Sue Engels, Shoemaker, and online panels featuring expert discussions on the right to repair and the positive economic implications of sustainable practices.

As the first-ever Repair Festival in Aotearoa, this week-long event will set the stage for a new era of community engagement and environmental responsibility. Attendees can learn new skills, connect with like-minded individuals and businesses, and discover innovative repair techniques. Join us for a week of repair, learning, and community.

Brigitte Sistig, organiser of the Repair Festival Aotearoa and founder of the Repair Network Aotearoa Trust, says that repair has a long-standing tradition in New Zealand. She emphasises that repair brings people together, offers opportunities to learn repair skills, and provides insights into product design, potentially leading to

more informed consumer choices in the future. Sistig also highlights the frustration many people experience when trying to get their belongings fixed. The Repair Festival, she explains, aims to raise awareness about the Right to Repair and advocate for free access to manuals, tools, and spare parts.

"Repair Festival Aotearoa is committed to promoting a more sustainable future by encouraging people to repair rather than replace," Sistig says. "By participating in this inaugural event, you can help shape a new culture of repair and contribute to a more resilient and sustainable Aotearoa. Join us in building a more sustainable future. Discover the joy of repair at the Repair Festival."

Brought to you by Repair Network Aotearoa Trust and Repair Café Aotearoa NZ, Funded by Auckland Council, Sponsored by WM New Zealand

• Dates: 14 to 22 September

Location:

Across New Zealand – refer to the calendar on the website

Admission:

Most events are FREE

© Scoop Media

