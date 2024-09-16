DCHL Group Renews Commitment To Developing Local Governance

Dunedin City Holdings Ltd (DCHL) is pleased to announce the appointment of four intern directors to its subsidiary and associate companies, renewing its commitment to providing development opportunities in governance for emerging directors in Dunedin.

DCHL Chair Tim Loan says, “The Graham Crombie Intern Director Programme is designed to enhance governance skills within Dunedin and expand the city's base of prospective directors.

"By providing emerging leaders with hands-on experience and mentoring, the program aims to cultivate a new generation of capable and informed directors. This initiative not only strengthens individual governance expertise but also enriches the broader business community in Dunedin, ensuring a diverse and well-prepared pool of directors for the future."

The programme was named after the late Graham Crombie, the former Chair of Dunedin City Holdings from 2013 to 2019. “Graham had a passion for people development, and for supporting future leaders within the city of Dunedin, and he was active in mentoring and supporting emerging directors, including the first intake of DCHL intern directors in 2018,” Mr Loan says.

"The 2024 internship recipients come from a wide array of backgrounds, professions, and skill sets, reflecting the diversity we want to encourage across our governance landscape.”

The 18-month programme offers intern directors invaluable hands-on experience working closely with a commercial board, providing them with a better understanding of governance practices.

“Our boards also benefit from the fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that these talented individuals bring to the table,” Mr Loan says.

This year’s intern directors are Yoel George (joining the City Forests Ltd board), Darryn Wilkie (Delta Utility Services Ltd), Angela Davis (Dunedin International Airport Ltd) and Ingrid Roding (Dunedin Venues Management Ltd).

Yoel George has a background in leadership roles in areas of product, credit, compliance and business operations in the financial services and public safety sectors.

“The chance to join a DCHL board is a great opportunity to build my governance experience in a hands-on way, learning by sitting alongside experienced directors, and I’m looking forward to adding value at the board table through my own skills and experiences.”

Ingrid Roding, an experienced marketing and communications professional who moved to New Zealand from South Africa in 2018, says the intern programme is an opportunity to grow her governance skills.

“It’s also a chance to be integrally involved in the city that I love, network with new and inspiring people, and to contribute to an organisation like DVML, which plays such an important role in Dunedin's cultural and economic landscape.”

Darryn Wilkie has worked in the construction industry for more than 22 years, most recently as a Senior Quantity Surveyor for W Hamilton Building Ltd.

“I’m looking forward to extending myself, learning from the wealth of experience available from the Delta board, and giving something back to the company and the wider Dunedin community.”

Angela Davis, from Collective Strategy, says the chance to join the board of Dunedin International Airport offers a pathway to new skills and experience.

“I see this program as a governance apprenticeship, and I hope to gain first-hand experience that I can eventually give back to the local community.”

The 2024 intern directors will receive mentoring, a scholarship towards training with the Institute of Directors, and further support and networking opportunities from Dunedin City Holdings Ltd.

All four companies accepting interns are part of DCHL, which is owned by Dunedin City Council.

