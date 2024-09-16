Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust Welcomes Vijay Farley-Naiker As New General Manager

Photo/Supplied

Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust is excited to announce the appointment of Vijay Farley-Naiker as its new General Manager. Vijay joins the Trust from Good Shepherd New Zealand, where he served as the Manager - Good Loans for over 4.5 years.

Vijay, proudly of Pacific origin and born in Fiji, grew up in West Auckland and brings over 20 years of diverse experience across lending, banking, tourism, and retail in both New Zealand and Australia. His extensive background has honed his leadership skills and deepened his expertise in financial services, making him exceptionally well-suited for his new role at Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust.

At Good Shepherd New Zealand, Vijay was instrumental in managing and expanding the Good Loans initiative, showcasing his ability to innovate and lead successful financial programs. His voluntary role as Treasurer for MAR Colombia, a New Zealand-based organisation supporting refugees from Colombia, further highlights his strong financial acumen and commitment to effective governance and community outcomes.

As General Manager at Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust, Vijay will spearhead efforts to advance the organisation's mission of providing affordable financial services and promoting economic well-being among New Zealanders. His proven track record in program management, strategic planning, and stakeholder engagement will be pivotal in driving the Trust's strategic objectives and expanding its reach.

"Vijay's extensive experience and leadership in the financial sector make him an invaluable addition to our team," said Racheal Monks, Chairperson of Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust. "We are confident that his expertise and vision will significantly enhance our ability to support and Empower those in our community that need a hand up."

"I am honoured to join Ngā Tāngata Microfinance Trust and to continue my work in advancing financial inclusion," said Vijay Farley-Naiker. "I look forward to collaborating with the team and contributing to our shared mission of creating opportunities and support for those who need it most."

© Scoop Media

