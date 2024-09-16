SkyCity Closure Highlights The Importance Of Protecting People From Gambling Harm

This week’s closure of SkyCity Auckland serves as a timely reminder for all gambling licence holders to ensure they uphold their harm minimisation obligations.

Following an investigation conducted by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA), SkyCity agreed to a five-day voluntary closure of its Auckland casino due to breaches of its licence relating to its harm minimisation obligations.

Holding a licence to offer gambling is a privilege that comes with a responsibility to minimise gambling-related harm and ensure the safety and wellbeing of customers.

Casinos must comply with a range of host-responsibility obligations, including to monitor for long and continuous periods of gambling by their customers. Failure to meet these responsibilities can lead to significant harm to individuals and communities.

Vicki Scott, Director of Gambling at DIA, emphasized, “Taking this kind of enforcement action isn’t our preference. We would rather see hosts meeting their responsibilities in the first instance. However, we will take strong action where breaches have occurred to support the prevention of gambling-related harm in New Zealand.”

SkyCity's five-day closure follows Gambling Harm Awareness Week and sends a clear message: gambling providers must take strong steps to prevent harm and keep patrons safe.

The Department has been working closely with SkyCity to ensure similar incidents do not reoccur. SkyCity has formally apologised for its failings.

If you have concerns about how a gambling provider is conducting its operations, you can contact the Department of Internal Affairs.

DIA is the primary regulator of gambling in New Zealand. More information about DIA’s regulatory approach and their role in preventing gambling harm can be found at dia.govt.nz/Gambling.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, or you’re worried that one might be developing, talking to someone can help.

Find a problem gambling service near you:

Gambling Helpline Services: 0800 654 655 or text 8006

Nationwide contact details for problem gambling services

Support services for problem gamblers

Problem Gambling Foundation: Resources

