ERANZ Welcomes Actions To Strengthen New Zealand’s Electricity Market

Monday, 16 September 2024, 2:05 am
Press Release: ERANZ

The Electricity Retailers' Association of New Zealand (ERANZ) welcomes the announcement of actions to be investigated by the new Energy Competition Task Force.

Chief Executive Bridget Abernethy says ERANZ is pleased to see the Task Force is willing to be flexible and modify its approach according to evidence.

“Our country needs more investment in generation, transmission and demand-side flexibility, and we welcome actions by the Task Force that will help New Zealand achieve this.

“ERANZ members are looking forward to working through these options with the Task Force, so they result in better long-term, enduring solutions that benefit all New Zealanders.

“We support actions that increase flexibility for commercial and industrial users and consumer choice.

“ERANZ members are investing $6 billion of their capital over the next six years to bring new geothermal, wind and solar generation online, as well as flexible battery storage. We believe any action that results in a better-informed and more functional market for consumers should be considered,” Abernethy says.

