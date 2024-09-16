Rocket Mobile Group Plans Set To Break Barriers For Kiwis

Group plans are now available on Rocket Mobile, NZ’s first MVNO to offer unlimited mobile data plans at different speeds.

NZ Head of Mobile, James Whittome, says Rocket Mobile’s group plan offering is completely new to the market in terms of its lack of barriers.

“We’ve always done mobile a bit differently to the big boys, and group plans are no exception. Most providers only either offer discounts on the companion plans, force everyone to stick to the same plan, have them all billed on the same account and payment card, require credit checks, bundling with other utilities, the list goes on.”

“We take away all of the pain by giving a discount to everyone in the group on an eligible plan, allowing customers to pick and mix their plans, and keep separate accounts. You can do it all yourself through our website, without having to call or go into a store.”

A recent Commerce Commission report found that 98.4% of New Zealanders are still with one of the big three Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), despite the fact that the country has the second highest price per GB for data, out of those included in the study.

Whittome says despite rising costs, consumers can pressure the industry by shopping around, voting with their wallet and switching to MVNOs like Rocket Mobile.

“People should take a good hard look at their mobile bill, and check whether they’re actually getting the best bang for their buck, especially when they have more than one plan with the same provider. Our new group plans make it easy to save, whether it’s with your family, flat or even frenemies.”

For more information about Rocket Mobile group plans, visit rocketmobile.co.nz/groups.

© Scoop Media

