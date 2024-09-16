Survey Reveals NZ’s Most Underrated Winter Road Trips

New Zealand, 12 August 2024 – It’s a close contest between the North and South Islands for the most underrated coastlines, with research revealing that only one per cent separates the top three picks.

Winter Road Trip. Photo/Supplied.

Kiwis voted stretches of coastline in the Eastern Bay of Plenty (22%), followed by Golden Bay and Taranaki (21%), as the most underrated.

With around 15,000 kilometres of stunning coastline to explore, New Zealand offers some of the best underrated stretches to enjoy, even in winter. The cooler months bring a unique charm to these coastal drives, offering serene landscapes, fewer tourists, and a peaceful atmosphere.

But outside the familiar roads most travelled, like Arthur’s Pass and the Crown Range, are there others which deserve a bit more attention?

The research, conducted by AVIS New Zealand, investigated a wide range of travel trends and asked Kiwis to reveal the coastlines they felt deserved a bit more recognition.

For those planning a winter road trip, these routes offer the perfect starting point.

Whakatāne to Ōpōtiki

The front runner with nearly a quarter of the vote (22%) is the Eastern side of the Bay of Plenty, Whakatāne to Ōpōtiki. One of the spots to enjoy expansive, cliff top views of the coastline is from the Kohi Point Scenic Reserve. Famous for its surf, crayfish, and friendly locals, the East Coast of the Bay of Plenty should be on everyone’s to do list.

Collingwood to Tākaka

Tied in second place is the coastline from Collingwood to Tākaka, better known as Golden Bay, with 21% of the vote. At the top of South Island, Golden Bay is one of the most beautiful parts of New Zealand. The journey will take you over ‘marble mountain,’ (Tākaka Hill) and past lookouts of the subterranean marvels of Harwoods Hole and the Ngārua Caves.

Awakino to New Plymouth

Also receiving 21% of the vote is the drive from Awakino to New Plymouth. Located in the Taranaki region, this stretch of coastline isn’t as well-known but features great vantage points of unpopulated beaches including Tongapōrutu, the ‘Three Sisters Beach’ with a magnificent view of Mount Taranaki.

Whangārei Heads to the Bay of Islands

Whangārei Heads to the Bay of Islands via Russel Road sits in third place with 19% of respondents choosing it as the most underrated coastline. Old Russell is New Zealand’s first capital so if history is your thing, then this coastline is for you.

The coastal drive from Matapouri Bay to Helena Bay features some of the North Islands’ most beautiful white sand beaches.

Blenheim to Kaikōura (Along State Highway One)

Back down south, 18% of respondents chose Blenheim to Kaikōura along the Eastern Coast Road. The coastline begins in the Marlborough Wine Region and then spreads down the rugged East Coast taking in dramatic scenery along the way.

Queen Charlotte Scenic Road

Queen Charlotte Drive which links Havelock to Picton also received 18%. This 40-kilometre winding road fringed with native forest is one of the most scenic drives in the country. Along the coastline there are a range of different lookouts to take in the breath-taking views.

Thames to Coromandel

It’s the lesser known, 50-minute drive along the West Coast of the Coromandel which received 15% of Kiwis’ votes. Hugging the water’s edge, with only a couple of small towns along the way, this coastal road offers stunning views of Kawakawa Bay right up to Waiheke Island.

If you are interested in taking on any of these road trips, AVIS is currently offering the 4th day of your car rental free if you book for 4 or more days. For more information, visit NZ Offers AVIS Car Rental.

