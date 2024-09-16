Plattar Assures Creators: The End Of Spark AR Is Not The End Of AR

Plattar, a leading provider of Extended Reality (XR) solutions, is assuring worried Meta Spark AR creators that their Augmented Reality (AR) journey is far from over. Migrating to other platforms and seizing new opportunities might be easier than they think.

The shutdown of Spark AR is not until January 14, 2025, so creators have time and opportunity to build on their AR skillset and transition to creating business XR applications on an alternative platform like Plattar.

Embrace the change

Plattar’s versatile platform supports both augmented and virtual reality projects, providing an excellent opportunity for Spark AR users to adapt their skills and explore new business avenues in immersive technology. It enables creators and developers to stay ahead of the curve and leverage emerging XR opportunities effectively.

Rupert Deans, Plattar CEO says: “Meta’s latest announcement of the dumping of its AR effects platform Spark AR has come as a major disappointment to the augmented reality (AR) community. But it doesn’t have to mean the end of AR work for creators.

“Creators could embrace the change and explore new opportunities in the immersive tech space. Plattar is a powerful Extended Reality (XR) solution that incorporates Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR), making it a robust platform to develop innovative business applications. Plattar is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of the industry and lead the next wave of XR innovation.”

How does Plattar differ from Spark AR?

While Plattar and Meta Spark AR are both AR creation tools, Spark AR was designed for creating AR effects for Facebook and Instagram. Whereas Plattar offers a user-friendly platform for creating and deploying XR creations across all touchpoints, devices and operating systems, making it ideal for a broad range of marketing efforts.

With simple drag-and-drop functionality and a no-code required editor, Plattar is easy to use and comes with a fit-for-purpose 3D asset management system. Built-in scene enrichments and user engagement features make building 3D scenes easy and fun.

“XR continues to be very successful for us, with client brands like Valley Eyeware, Beacon Lighting and Target Furniture achieving impressive conversion successes from their Plattar virtual creations. Increasing integrations of AI with XR will further create new possibilities for immersive experiences, personalised content, and enhanced interactions,” says Deans.

“If you’re an AR creator pondering the next step, preserving and building upon your AR skills with an XR platform like Plattar will enable you to explore new business avenues in immersive technology.”

What is the difference between AR and XR?

Augmented Reality (AR) overlays digital information onto the real world, like seeing virtual objects through your phone or glasses. Virtual Reality (VR) immerses you completely in a digital environment using a headset, making you feel like you're somewhere else entirely. Extended Reality (XR) is a broad term that includes AR, VR, and other immersive technologies, blending or combining real and digital worlds to create a range of interactive experiences.

Tell me about Plattar

Plattar, a global company head quartered in Melbourne, Australia, is the leading 3D commerce platform and provider of advanced XR solutions trusted by prestigious brands like Daikin, SAAB, and Thermomix. Backed by Google-recognised experts in 3D computer vision and spatial computing, Plattar holds extensive IP in immersive application.

Plattar simplifies content management and XR experience creation and enables users to navigate the intricacies of 3D content at scale, efficiently. With a comprehensive suite of tools and features, including 3D modelling, animation, and XR deployment capabilities, Plattar empowers businesses and developers to create highly engaging and impactful immersive experiences.

What is the price?

Creators and developers can create advanced XR experiences on Platter from just USD149 per user per month.

© Scoop Media

