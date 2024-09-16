ANZIIF Announce The Return Of The Annual Australian Liability Conference

The Australian and New Zealand Institute of Insurance and Finance (ANZIIF) is thrilled to announce the return of the Australian Liability Conference.

Now in its 17th year, the Australian Liability Conference provides insurance professionals with the latest insights, valuable knowledge, and advice from industry leaders.

The Conference will feature a series of technical presentations focused on recent industry developments including the topics; The Rise in Reliance of AI, Deepfakes and Other Emerging AI Risks, The Rise of Class Actions, and Food Safety Recalls.

The following industry experts have been confirmed as speakers:

• Derham Daymond, Head of Liability Australia, Crawford and Company

• Donna Niblock, Assistant Vice President, Crisis Management & Victorian Branch Manager, Liberty Specialty Markets

• Estelle Pearson, Director, Finity Consulting

• Nicholas Zambetti, Senior Claims Executive, Gen Re

The event offers a fantastic opportunity for insurance professionals to network and connect with industry peers.

“We are excited to bring together industry leaders to share their expertise on the issues currently facing the industry. Staying up to date on the latest industry developments is crucial to ensure the best possible service is being provided to customers” says ANZIIF CEO, Katrina Shanks.

The Australian Liability Conference will be hosted on the 30th of October 2024 at the Hilton in Sydney, Australia.

Early bird tickets close Friday 20 September.

